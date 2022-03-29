Looking for new employment? See latest high-paying Kentucky state job openings

Amid the “Great Resignation” that’s pushing workers all over the country to reevaluate their relationship with work, the commonwealth of Kentucky is aiming to fill many high-paying state government jobs.

The state is looking to fill several positions and paying high wages in the Department for Public Health, Juvenile Justice and Veterans Affairs, among others.

Explore some of the highest paying state jobs available at kypersonnelcabinet.csod.com.

The median household income in Kentucky was $56,525 in 2020, according to Statista.

Here’s a few of the highest-paid positions currently open. All the positions featured below were posted within the previous seven days, as of March 28:

Salary: $65,017.44

Hiring agency: Cabinet for Health & Family Services, Department for Public Health

This is a federally funded, time-limited position, meaning it is paid entirely as the result of a federal grant. The duration of employment will not exceed the life of the grant that funds the position.

That said, it promises to be the perfect job for data-minded individuals interested in serving the public, according to the description: “If you are seeking an interesting position that is vital to keeping Kentuckians healthy, this is the job for you! You will be contributing to the health of the population using analysis of data to help with the control and prevention of disease.”

The advertisement for this job closes April 2.

Salary: $4,300.08 to $6,880.26/month

Hiring agency: Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways

The candidate selected for this position will have a direct hand in shaping Kentucky’s infrastructure by developing a new recommended highway plan.

According to the description: “By joining our Division of Planning as an Assistant Director in Franklin County, you’ll have the opportunity to lead the process by which projects are evaluated and prioritized for consideration in the Recommended Highway Plan. This position will also assist with the development of the Recommended Highway Plan and perform other special assignments, as needed.”

The advertisement for this position ends April 4.

Salary: $4,586.76 to $7,338.94/month

Hiring agency: General Government Cabinet, Department of Veterans Affairs

This employer is seeking a leader who can rally and lead a team of nurses looking after the care of Kentucky’s veterans.

From the description: “The Joseph ‘Eddie’ Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center is a 156 bed long term care facility located in beautiful Hanson, Kentucky that is committed to serving Kentucky’s Veterans by fostering independence, preserving dignity and providing compassionate care. We are currently seeking a self-motivated, energetic individual to be the Nurse Executive (Director of Nursing) of our Nursing Department. The ideal candidate will work within a team-centered environment to meet our commitment to serving Kentucky’s Veterans and will be responsible for the overall operation of nursing services.”

The advertisement for this position closes April 25.

Salary: $50,034.48 to $80,055.12

Hiring agency: Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Juvenile Justice

Though it comes with big responsibilities, this position promises to offer big rewards: The candidate will work with an agency that seeks to put at-risk youth on a path to success.

From the description: “The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice is a multi-faceted agency that serves juveniles of the Commonwealth. While striving to hold youth accountable for their actions, the Department creates opportunities for sentenced, committed, probated, or detained youth to develop social and career skills that will equip them for re-entry into their communities as productive and responsible citizens.

The advertisement for this position closes April 3.

Salary: $3,908.94 to $6,254.30/month

Hiring agency: Energy & Environment Cabinet, Department for Environmental Protection

This position allows the employee to work in the office and the field to safeguard Kentucky’s water.

The advertisement for this position closes April 8.