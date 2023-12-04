Looking for Evansville's best Christmas lights? There's a map to help you

EVANSVILLE – If you're looking for the best Christmas lights in Evansville, a local group has just the thing for you.

As they have for the past several years, the folks behind Evansville Xmas Xcess (evansvillexmasxcess.blogspot.com) have uploaded slews of holiday standouts to Google Maps, allowing residents to efficiently hunt down the shiniest displays the city has to offer.

Each spot on the map is marked with a light bulb and a nickname and contains an effusive description of what you'll find there.

"If you hear of an uptick in accidents at the intersection of Burkhart and Newburgh (Road), it's probably due to the dazzling display in the Christmas Compound!" one reads.

They encourage anyone who wants to have their house included to contact them. As of Thursday, the map contained dozens of destinations. They hail everywhere from Vanderburgh County to Dale, Indiana, to Henderson, Kentucky.

Some Evansville residents -- including those at this home in the 600 block of East Oregon Street -- go all out with their Christmas decorations.

According to the group's website, the memory of a once-glorious display inspired them to launch the effort.

For years, armies of plastic Santas and snowmen started at 634 Oregon St. and stretched across three blocks in a beaming display of thousands of lights that drew hordes of spectators.

In later years, inflatables invaded the property just off Heidelbach. You could see Tigger cozied next to Mickey Mouse or a jazz-playing polar bear hanging out with a sunglass-ed Santa.

"It's hard to convey to you the majesty of what once was: Battalions of Santas, regiments of snowmen, all lined up obsessively and organized by attribute - with every inch sparkling and glittering as they loomed twenty feet over our humble heads in a frozen tidal wave of shimmering excess," the website reads.

It was all the product of Harla and Ronnie Schneider, who also went all out for Halloween. In 2007, they told the Courier & Press they spent $20,000 to decorate the property between October and December.

Their electric bill more than doubled. But the biggest cost was hiring a crew to build and maintain it. The "smiley faces" from passersby, Harla said, made it all worth it.

Sadly, Ronnie and Harla have both since died and the display is no more. But others continue in its wake.

