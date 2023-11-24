Looking for some festive fun in SLO County? Here are 12 ways to spend your holiday season

Season’s greetings!

The holiday season is officially here and San Luis Obispo County is the perfect place to spend it. With fun festivities countywide, there is sure to be some holiday fun for everyone.

So without further adieu, here are 12 different ideas on how to ring in this holiday season:

Snap some pics with Old Saint Nick

Meet Santa Claus at Santa’s House at The Embarcadero in Morro Bay. Open for the first three weekends of December, families can enjoy a meet and greet and photos with Santa. Admission is free. Santa’s House, located at the corner of Embarcadero and Front Street, is open Friday and Saturday, 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. You can also catch Santa at City Park’s holiday tree lighting event at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

You can also visit Santa’s House in San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza this winter. Recite your wishlist and take some photos with Santa. For dates and hours, visit the calendar at downtownslo.com/events/holidays/holidayplaza/santas-house. Take-your-own photos are $10, printed souvenir photos are $15 and combo packages are $20. Be sure to catch him before he journeys back to the North Pole!

Enjoy the season’s twinkling lights

The Cambria Christmas Market runs from Friday to Dec. 23 in Downtown Cambria and boasts an impressive 2 million twinkling lights. Enjoy the lights, take a walk and check out the local market vendors. For more information on different vendors and activities, visit cambriachristmasmarket.com/tickets.

A display at the Cambria Christmas Market pays tribute to classic ballet “The Nutcracker” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Take a walk or drive along the Trail of Lights in Atascadero. The city produces a Trail of Lights Tour Map that allows eager walkers or drivers to explore the city’s different holiday lights. Houses, neighborhoods and businesses can register to be included on the map. The map is available on the website and free of charge. The Trail of Lights runs from Dec. 4 through Dec. 25.

Celebrate with a holiday parade

Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday that offers festive parades. In fact, there are parades to catch right here in SLO County.

Bundle up and head down to the Embarcadero in Morro Bay on Dec. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. to enjoy the Lighted Boat Parade. Boats in Morro Bay harbor will parade through the water all lit up in celebration of the holiday season.

The Morro Bay Lighted Boat parade was held in Morro Bay Harbor, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021.

Looking for a parade in Paso Robles? Look no further than the 62nd Annual Christmas Light Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Presented by the Paso Robles Main Street Association, local businesses will put on “an array of light spectacles” and will wind through downtown around the park. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org/downtown-event/christmas-light-parade.

Rejoice with some merry music

Enjoy festive music from the Cal Poly Caroling Group at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, open to the public and will feature Christmas carols, decorating and cookies and hot chocolate. For more information, call 805-546-8337.

The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra is hosting Deck The Halls With Harmony — a concert featuring bells, choirs and soloist Inga Swearingen. The event will be held at Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. General admission is $20, premium seating is $30 and kids 10 and under are free. For more information or to buy your tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/slowinds/899105.

The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale is presenting its Holiday Festival on Dec. 16, featuring a pipe organ and choral performances from Handel’s Messiah. The event costs $10 t0 $25 and will take place from 7:30-9 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center.

Sip some tea with teddy bears

The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association is hosting its 33rd Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea at Park Ballroom on Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m. The event will feature music, gingerbread cookies, souvenir teddy bear tea cups and special holiday guests like Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $8 for children and $20 for adults. For more information, email info@pasoroblesdowntown.org or call 805-238-4103.

Trevor Taylor, 7, of Arroyo Grande lifts his teacup.

Go to the zoo

Experience Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa and his elves will be present helping to pass out treats and gifts to the animals. All holiday festivities are included in the price of admission.

See some snow

SLO County may not usually be the best place to find snow in the winter, but Atascadero has just the solution. On Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Atascadero will transform into a Winter Wonderland with over 70 tons of snow. In addition to a large snow pile, the event will have a snow slide, bounce houses, face painting and guest appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

People having fun at Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm, the largest choose and cut tree farm in California, located in Nipomo.

Pick out a fresh Christmas tree

Is it really Christmas without a tree? Luckily, there are several different places in SLO County to get a live tree.

Brookshire Farms located on 4747 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo offers real Christmas trees from Friday to Dec. 24. The farm is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rain or shine, visitors will have the opportunity to pick from five varieties of Christmas trees: Grand Firs, Douglas Firs, Noble Firs, Nordmans and Silver Tips. Brookshire Farms also has a stand located in Paso Robles at the Paso Robles Fairground Parking Lot.

Agape Christmas Trees located at 625 Templeton Road in Templeton offers fresh Christmas trees. Agape Christmas Trees also offer carriage rides and tractor rides on the farm. Carriage rides cost $50 and tractor rides cost $8. Agape Christmas Trees is open weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and runs from Friday to Dec. 23.

Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo offers Monterey pine choose-and-cut trees through Dec. 24. The farm is open weekdays noon to 8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The farm is located at 561 South Oakglen Ave.

Hidden Springs Christmas Tree Farm in Atascadero offers 7 varieties of real Christmas trees. In addition to trees, this dog-friendly farm also offers merchandise for purchase. The farm is open Thursdays 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Fridays 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The season begins Nov. 24.

Show off your pup

The paw-fect way to spend the holidays is with your furry friends. On Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon., the Avila Beach Civic Association will host Santa’s Doggie Parade. Participants will parade their pups on the Avila Beach Promenade for the chance to win a costume contest. All participants must register. Every participant will get a goodie bag donated by Petco Arroyo Grande. For more information, call 805-627-1997 or visit www.avilabeachcc.com.

Avila Beach’s Santa’s Doggie Parade on Dec. 7, 2014.

Spend a night at the theater

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater is putting on A Christmas Story based on the major motion picture. The show is running through Dec. 23. You can catch the show Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Watch a classic ballet

Christmas time in San Luis Obispo County means time for The Nutcracker ballet — a local tradition.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo’s annual production of The Nutcracker will run from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. The tradition has been celebrated in SLO for over 40 years. Catch the ballet Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $78.

The Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo, lead by artistic director, Drew Silvaggio, presented The Nutcracker at Cal Poly’s Performing Art Center on Friday, December 12, to a large, appreciative crowd. Madison Price, a company dancer, performed as The Sugar Plum Fairy. Davan Murphy, a supporting cast member, performed as Clara.

You can also catch The Nutcracker at Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. As part of the World Ballet Series, over 50 professional ballet dancers from a multinational cast put on a whimsical rendition of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The ballet takes place on Nov. 28 from 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $85.