Looking for a few good bell ringers: The Salvation Army needs your help

As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division is looking to sign up volunteer bell ringers to support those in need, after seeing a decrease in volunteer hours.

In September 2022, bell ringer collective volunteer hours decreased by 11.7%, compared to the previous fiscal year, totaling a $506,123.49 decrease in in-person donations, according to a press release.

The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division experienced a decrease in Red Kettle holiday fundraising revenue of $462,000, or 15%, in fiscal year 2022, from $3.5 million the previous year to $3.038 million.

“The money we raise at Christmas isn't just about spreading holiday cheer; it's about ensuring a lifeline of support for those in need throughout the year,” said Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division.

Volunteers can sign up on The Division's website for Red Kettle openings in their local community. Both individuals and groups are welcome.

The funds collected at Red Kettles are invested into local Salvation Army programs and services throughout the Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware region year-round, including the holiday season.

History behind bell ringing

Bell ringing at The Salvation Army dates back to 1900 with Amelia Kunkel, a 16-year-old volunteer in New York City. Frustrated by the many passersby near Wall Street who ignored her kettle stand, she went to a nearby Woolworth’s department store and bought a small bell for 10 cents.

After garnering more contributions by ringing the bell, the idea soon spread, starting a holiday tradition that continues today in cities and towns across the nation.

People may also support by donating online at The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division’s Virtual Red Kettle. New this year, donors can text-to-donate by texting KETTLE to 31333 and entering their local zip code to be directed to the virtual Red Kettle in their community.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers this holiday season