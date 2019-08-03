Looking At Finlogic S.p.A. (BIT:FNL) From All Angles

Finlogic S.p.A. (BIT:FNL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of FNL, it is a financially-sound company with a strong history and a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Finlogic here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet

One reason why investors are attracted to FNL is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 22% which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 21% over the next couple of years. Over the past year, FNL has grown its earnings by 20%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did FNL outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Commercial Services industry expansion, which generated a 8.5% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company.

FNL's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that FNL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. FNL appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.39x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For Finlogic, there are three key factors you should further research:

