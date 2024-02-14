Looking for fish sandwiches for Lent? Here’s which fast-food restaurants have them

Lenten season is here, and multiple fast-food restaurants are marking the occasion with the return of popular fish and seafood options.

The 40-day Christian observance begins on Ash Wednesday and typically involves prayer, fasting and charitable giving. The period culminates on Easter Sunday.

Fish is typically the food of choice during Lent as some abstain from eating meat, specifically on Fridays. Today, it remains a dinner staple for those who observe Lent.

Here’s where to find a fried fish sandwich:

Bojangles

Bojangles fans can get the “Bojangler” fish sandwich for a limited time.

The beloved sandwich returned ahead of Lent on Feb. 12 and features a fried Alaskan Pollock filet “dusted in Bo’s Famous Seasoning ... topped with a cheese slice and tartar sauce,” a product description reads. It’s served atop a toasted bun.

Customers can order the Bojangler a la carte or as a combo meal, according to a news release. The meal option comes with a side and a drink.

Popeyes

Popeyes’ flounder fish sandwich and shrimp tackle box returned to participating U.S. restaurants on Thursday, Feb. 14, according to the Florida-based chicken chain.

For $5.99, customers can get the classic or spicy version of the fish sandwich, the restaurant said in a news release.

It first hit menus in 2021 and features a fried flounder filet with “authentic Louisiana herbs & spices” served on a toasted bun with pickles and tartar sauce. The spicy variety is made with a spicy spread.

The shrimp tackle box is also $5.99 and comes with six breaded butterfly shrimp seasoned with Louisiana herbs and spices, according to a product description. The meal is paired with a biscuit, a side and tartar sauce for dipping.

Also on the Popeyes seafood menu is the surf and turf box, featuring four butterfly shrimp, two chicken strips, a biscuit and a side, the restaurant said.

All three are available for a limited time, though Popeyes didn’t say for how long.

Long John Silver’s

For Lent, Long John Silver’s is offering specials on its fan-favorite shrimp.

The $6 shrimp baskets were available as of Feb. 12 and come three ways:

Six-piece grilled shrimp

Six-piece batter-dipped shrimp

Crispy breaded popcorn shrimp

Each basket comes with a side and two hush puppies, according to a news release.

The baskets are also available in 15-piece “shareable” sizes for $10.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s crispy panko fish sandwich returned to menus nationwide Monday, Feb. 12, according to a restaurant news release.

The limited-time item features a panko-breaded Alaskan pollock filet topped with lettuce, cheese, pickles and dill tartar sauce on a bun.

Pricing starts at $6.16 but may vary by location, the fast-food chain said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

For a limited time, customers can get the deluxe crispy fish sandwich at participating Freddy’s restaurants nationwide. The sandwich was available as of Wednesday, Feb. 14.

“The cooked-to-order Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, all on a toasted bun,” the Kansas-based restaurant chain said in a news release.

The sandwich will be offered through Tuesday, April 2.

Pricing information wasn’t available.

