3

Looking for inflation protection, TIPS should be on your radar

Kerry Hannon
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read

In all the hoopla to grab I bond’s high rate before it slid this month, Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, took a backseat for many inflation-spooked investors.

But they’re worth considering if you’re looking for long-term inflation protection. TIPS are a type of Treasury security whose principal value is indexed to inflation. When inflation climbs, the TIPS' principal value is adjusted upward.

That should appeal to investors who are considering purchasing I bonds, which combine a 6.48% annualized rate of inflation with a 0.40% fixed rate because TIPS is beating that right now.

“Currently, TIPS have a larger real yield than I bonds,” Ken Tumin, a senior industry analyst at LendingTree and founder of DepositAccounts.com, told Yahoo Money. “The I bonds real yield, the fixed rate, went up to 0.4% in November, but TIPS have real yields that have been in the range of 1.40% to 1.80%.”

Here’s what to know.

Pros of TIPS

While I bonds certainly deserved the klieg light, TIPS can deliver more yield over the long run when consumer prices jump and are not as constricted in terms of how much you can buy, where to purchase, how long you must hold them, and what types of accounts they can be held in.

These bonds are also issued by and backed by the United States Government.

United States Treasury Department Building in Washington, DC
(Getty Creative)

With I bonds, you’re generally limited to purchasing $10,000 per calendar year. But with TIPS, an investor can buy as much as $10 million. This can make a huge difference for someone who wants to obtain a large degree of inflation protection.”

There are also more purchase options, as you can purchase TIPS directly from TreasuryDirect.gov, through a brokerage account, or via a dedicated mutual fund or ETF such as Fidelity Inflation-Protected Bond Index Fund (FIPDX) or T. Rowe Price Inflation Protected Bond Fund (PRIPX) or Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected US Bond ETF.

With I bonds, you can only purchase them through TreasuryDirect.gov.

“Not only can you buy TIPS from TreasuryDirect, but you can also buy TIPS from a brokerage firm,” Tumin said. “TIPS can be easily purchased inside retirement accounts such as IRAs, and TIPS can be bought indirectly through mutual funds and ETFs.”

You can't buy I bonds within a traditional IRA, Roth IRA, or employer-sponsored savings plan, such as a 401(k) plan. So you'll need to buy I bonds with savings outside of these programs.

TIPS are sold for a term of 5, 10, or 30 years.TIPS' yields are based on their current amount of principal. When the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rises, the principal of TIPS adjusts higher, and the payments move in step with it.

So unlike I bonds, the principal of a TIPS can go up or down over its term. The rate is adjusted by using this version of the Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can check out the daily index ratios to see how your TIPS principal is changing.

Stack of documents Treasury Inflation Protected Securities TIPS.
When the TIPS matures, if the principal is higher than the original amount, you get the larger amount. If the principal is the same as or less than the original amount, you get the original amount. (Getty Creative)

Because interest is paid on the adjusted principal, the amount of interest payment also varies. You can hold a TIPS until it matures or sells it before it matures. When the TIPS matures, if the principal is higher than the original amount, you get the larger amount. If the principal is the same as or less than the original amount, you get the original amount.

And TIPS are completely liquid. You can sell them at any time. I bonds need to be held for at least a year, and you'll forfeit a quarter's worth of interest if you redeem an I bond before five years.

TIPS drawbacks

There are some negatives to TIPS, Tumin pointed out.

“Individual TIPS can have a negative yield if sold before maturity,” Tumin said. “TIPS mutual funds and ETFs can also have a negative yield as we’ve seen this year. I bonds are guaranteed to never have a negative yield.”

There’s also the tax consequence.

“Unlike I bonds, you can’t defer federal income tax until redemption,” Tumin said. “Federal income taxes are owed yearly on TIPS when held in taxable accounts.”

Kerry is a Senior Columnist and Senior Reporter at Yahoo Money. Follow her on Twitter @kerryhannon

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • From Temasek to Genesis, here's the direct impact of FTX failure on other corporates

    Over the first two weeks of November, crypto exchange FTX went from leading crypto exchange to a $16 billion bankruptcy - this year's largest so far.

  • Airbnb CEO: Guests shouldn't have to do 'unreasonable' cleaning

    Airbnb CEO explains the new standard for the types of chores rental home hosts can request guests to complete upon checkout.

  • Housing slowdown isn't hurting Home Depot and Lowe's — will it last?

    Both companies posted better-than-expected results for the most recent quarter.

  • FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

    The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by the credit crunch caused by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD, in May. The firm, that was the centerpiece of 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, was considered one of the most influential and financially solid players in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Beer makers still grapple with higher costs, CO2 shortage

    The brewing industry is still facing higher costs for key inputs, such as packaging and carbon dioxide, and that has beer makers concerned.

  • Fed minutes, consumer sentiment, Thanksgiving: What to know this week in markets

    Minutes to the Federal Reserve’s November policy-setting meeting will shape a holiday-shortened week ahead on Wall Street.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders Sees Trouble Still Ahead. Where to Invest Now.

    The chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab recommends investors look beyond broad categories of value or growth. "This is time you want to look for great companies without putting blinders on."

  • Bond Market Heads Into Treacherous Waters as Activity Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- As the bond market limps toward 2023, it faces the prospect of a final bout of chaos, exacerbated by dwindling trading volume typical during the last weeks of the year.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls I

  • Former Silicon Valley Star Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Prison

    Elizabeth Holmes was convicted in January after the former entrepreneur hoodwinked investors of a failed blood testing company.

  • FTX Collapse: 50 Creditors Seeking $3 Billion

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said its top 50 creditors are seeking $3 billion in claims. The insolvent company released the amount of the claims of each of the top creditors, but did not name them or disclose any information about their headquarters, according to a Nov. 19 filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The exchange founded by former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried owes about $1.45 billion to its top 10 creditors.

  • DeFi Is the Answer to the FTX Crisis—But We Must Get Better at Communicating It

    In the swirling crypto liquidity storm, DeFi offers a way forward.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. Here are 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • FTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderSam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt crypto empire owes its 50 biggest unse

  • China Stocks to Jump on Reopening and Property: Hao Hong

    (Bloomberg) -- China will reopen from its Covid Zero lockdowns gradually and its property sector will recover slowly with policy support, helping propel the country’s benchmark stock index by 13% in the next 12 months, according to Hao Hong, chief economist at GROW Investment Group. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrum

  • Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

    The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganization of some businesses. A hearing on FTX's so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing.

  • Can I Buy IPO Stocks?

    What do Spotify, General Motors and Uber have in common? Each had an initial public offering (IPO), generating billions of dollars and loads of press. Plus, investors finally had the opportunity to buy shares in these renowned companies. IPOs can … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in an IPO appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • REIT vs. Rental Property: Which Makes Sense for Me?

    Adding real estate to your investment portfolio can be a smart way to diversify, boost returns and even hedge against the risk of inflation. When it comes to choosing how you'll invest in real estate, though, there are a few … Continue reading → The post REIT vs. Rental Property: Which Is Better? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Defensive Stocks Deserve a Look

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. What investors need here is a way to cut through the noise, take the raw flood of stock data, and reduce it to a pattern, a usable information point that can indicate potential winners in the markets. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in, a data tool that fills exactly this niche. The Smart Score takes the gathered data from the stock market, and puts it to work, collating it into categories and rating every stock by

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.