Looking Forward: Clerk-Treasurer Tyler Pearson excited for role in city government

Jan. 23—While he may be new to his role as Logansport City Clerk-Treasurer, Tyler Pearson comes from a family well-versed in city government.

Pearson graduated from Logansport High School in 2009 and gained leadership experience from working at Subaru of Indiana Automotive for 10 years. He acquired financial experience from working in insurance, as part of his job in insurance was helping families with their budget.

"My whole family's been involved with city government my whole life, and it's something I've always wanted to... pursue," Pearson said. "... My grandma was involved with the Democratic party for most of her life. My aunt is currently the assessor here in the county, and my mom worked for the commissioners and now she is in charge of the electronic solid waste."

Pearson, a Republican, won the Clerk-Treasurer election this past November with 1,099 votes, beating Democrat and incumbent Duane Ullom, who received 917 votes.

While it has been a challenge learning things, Pearson said he loves his new position and his responsibilities. These responsibilities have included minute taking, running meetings and keeping track of the budget, and he said they have not been too bad so far. Although they were a little challenging at the beginning, he said his team made things a lot easier and he could not do it without them.

"It was not really overwhelming just because I had the help that I had," Pearson said. "There's definitely a lot of experience in the office, so any questions I had were pretty easy for them to answer. Had I not had them, [yes], it would've been pretty overwhelming."

Members of his staff include Chief Deputy Robin Rozzi, Accounts Assistant Jonathan Nelms and Accounts Receivable Carrie Kelley, along with Ross Anderson with Grants, Lorien Stair-Spicer with Payroll and Lauren McClure with Human Resources. Previous Clerk-Treasurer Duane Ullom was also hired as a consultant to help with the transition, and Pearson said their working relationship has been really good.

"[Ullom] is really respectful and I respect him a whole lot," Pearson said. "We talked a few times while we were running against each other and we were very respectful towards each other."

Pearson's working relations also include Mayor Chris Martin, who he said he has not had any issues with. Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl said his administration has a strong, collaborative relationship with Pearson and his office, and that Pearson has been great to work with and has hit the ground running.

"He's really hit the ground running.... It's refreshing to have someone young and energetic who isn't afraid to dive into the weeds of the issues that the city faces and help to find solutions that may be different than the way things have always been," Pomasl said. "I am very excited about what [Pearson] can bring to the city in this role and look forward to continuing to work and make progress with him over this term."

As the new Clerk-Treasurer, Pearson said he hopes to continue the city down the path it has been on and to keep improving upon things. He plans to overcome any challenges he may face by leaning on his staff and Ullom when needed.

"... I'm going to do my best to work and improve things and help them go in the right direction," Pearson said. "I love this city. I mean, I've been here my entire life...."