Looking forward to a new year of news in Acadiana

Leading into 2024 our small but mighty newsroom could only look forward to a year where we hoped to make a difference in our community by providing independent, evidence-based reporting to hold the powerful to account, expose injustices and celebrate the best of our communities.

Our journalists gave a megaphone to those who typically could not even get to a microphone, elevating the voices of those who felt powerless while adding fresh perspectives to the news.

We looked at national news through a local lens, bringing home the impact of stories that started well outside our city borders.

Misty Castile

As a community, we mourned loss together, worked toward righting injustices, and celebrated some of the amazing people who are the heart and soul of this area.

In 2023, though some of the Advertiser family moved on, I have been excited and encouraged by the work of Jakori Madison and new editor Scott Anderson. I expect we will see big things from them in 2024.

Scott Clause continues to be the eyes of the community. Bringing us closer to the story with stunning visuals. And, I for one, cannot wait to see what amazing stories we get from the sports team.

Ultimately, none of this is possible without the support of our loyal readers, who turn to us for honest, informed, balanced coverage of a community that is so much more than it seems. You have a stake in our future and the future of this community, and we want you to know we take your trust in us seriously.

Going into 2024, my goal is to continue to bring the people of Acadiana honest, reliable, thoughtful and heartfelt coverage of our diverse community. The team at the Advertiser consistently proves that good journalism is not dependent on the number of people you have but on the quality of the stories you tell. Is it true? Is it informative? Is it balanced? Our consistent goal is to always answer yes.

Please drop me a line mcastile@gannett.com if you have questions, concerns or suggestions.

Here's to another great year!

