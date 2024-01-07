Heading into 2024 our small, but mighty newsroom could only look forward to a year where we hoped to make a difference in our community by providing independent, evidence-based reporting to hold the powerful to account, expose injustices and celebrate the best of our communities.

Our journalists gave a megaphone to those who typically could not even get to a microphone, elevating the voices of those who felt powerless while adding fresh perspectives to the news.

We looked at national news through a local lens, bringing home the impact of stories that started well outside our city borders.

As a community, we mourned loss together, worked toward righting injustices, and celebrated some of the amazing people who are the heart and soul of this area.

Melissa Gregory and Melinda Martinez have worked tirelessly to tell the stories of Alexandria.

Going into 2024, my goal is to continue to bring the people of this community honest, reliable, thoughtful, and heartfelt coverage of our diverse community. The team at the Town Talk consistently proves that good journalism is not dependent on the number of people you have but on the quality of the stories you tell. Is it true? Is it honest? Is it balanced? Our consistent goal is to always answer yes.

Ultimately, none of this is possible without the support of our loyal readers who turn to us to for coverage of a community that is so much more than it seems. You have a stake in our future and the future of this community, and we want you to know we take your trust in us seriously.

Please drop me a line mcastile@gannett.com if you have questions, concerns or suggestions.

Here's to another great year!

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Looking forward to news in Alexandria in 2024