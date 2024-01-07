Looking forward to a new year of news in Northwest Louisiana

Heading into 2024 our small, but mighty newsroom could only look forward to a year where we hoped to make a difference in our community by providing independent, evidence-based reporting to hold the powerful to account, expose injustices and celebrate the best of our communities.

Our journalists gave a megaphone to those who typically could not even get to a microphone, elevating the voices of those who felt powerless while adding fresh perspectives to the news.

We looked at national news through a local lens, bringing home the impact of stories that started well outside our city borders.

Misty Castile

As a community, we mourned loss together, worked toward righting injustices, and celebrated some of the amazing people who are the heart and soul of this area.

If I tried to count the sports stories from Jimmy Watson, state political coverage from Greg Hilburn, the tireless work of Makenzie Boucher, columnists' contributions, and the amazing photo galleries from our photographer Henrietta Wildsmith, I'd be at my computer until this time next year. They all work together to bring you a look at that complex tapestry that Northwest Louisiana.

Going into 2024, my goal is to continue to bring the people of Shreveport/Bossier honest, reliable, thoughtful, and heartfelt coverage of our diverse community. The team at the Times consistently proves that good journalism is not dependent on the number of people you have but on the quality of the stories you tell. Is it true? Is it honest? Is it balanced? Our consistent goal is to always answer yes.

Ultimately, none of this is possible without the support of our loyal readers who turn to us to for coverage of a community that is so much more than it seems. You have a stake in our future and the future of this community, and we want you to know we take your trust in us seriously.

Please drop me a line mcastile@shreveporttimes.com if you have questions, concerns or suggestions.

Here's to another great year!

