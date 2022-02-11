Looking for free tax help in Lexington? Here’s where to find it, who may qualify

Tax season is underway, and if you’re looking for help to get your return filed around in and around Lexington, we’ve compiled some options.

What is the 2022 tax deadline? And other basics

The IRS began accepting 2021 returns Jan. 24. The tax season continues through April 18, the deadline to file.

If you are a victim of the devastating Dec. 10 tornadoes, winds and flooding in Kentucky, you may have a longer to file. The IRS extended the deadline to May 16 for storm victims who live or own a business in 23 eligible counties.

The federal agency has indicated some delays are possible this year, citing challenges from the pandemic and changes to tax law.

“We urge people to carefully review their taxes for accuracy before filing. And they should file electronically with direct deposit if at all possible; filing a paper tax return this year means an extended refund delay,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, in part, in a Jan. 24 release.

If you need more time, you can request a six-month extension by filing a Form 4868.

If you successfully file electronically and opt for direct deposit, you should receive your refund within 21 days. The IRS reports last year, the average refund was $2,800.

You can also check the status of your refund, beginning 24 hours after you file, using the agency’s Where’s My Refund? portal.

Free federal options for tax filing

The IRS offers guided prep Free File for those who make $73,000 or less. Free File is done in partnership with major tax companies, and the IRS cautions you must start your Free File at IRS.gov to access the no-cost service.

The agency also offers Free File Fillable Forms, which are not income restricted, but require you to complete your return yourself.

Lexington-area tax assistance options

For those looking for in-person assistance, many organizations offer grant-funded Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) assistance. The program primarily serves low- to moderate-income individuals. Trained volunteers can determine if you are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit and help with the 2021 Child Tax Credit.

Several county public library systems, including Lexington, Woodford and Jessamine, are host to AARP Foundation Tax Aide volunteers at their branches by appointment. Find a participating site with AARP’s locator tool.

The United Way of Bluegrass offers tax help, including assistance for those who made less than $56,000 in 2021 through the CKEEP program. It also offers MyFreeTaxes, an online tax preparation service for those who made less than $66,000. You can call 211 for more information on United Way options.

Other offerings in the central part of the state include the University of Kentucky’s J. David Rosenberg College of Law Tax Clinic, which has in-person, virtual and drop-off assistance options.

Transylvania University is offering no-appointment-required assistance through Feb. 23, according to the IRS locator.

The Urban League of Lexington is also featured on the locator, offering tax help into April. Call 866-362-6211 to schedule an appointment.

For Kentucky individual income tax returns, the state offers a free service, KYFile, which is not subject to income restrictions.

What should I bring to a tax appointment?

If you’re meeting with a preparer, make sure to bring:

A copy of last year’s return.

A photo ID for each adult in your household.

Social Security cards, individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) for you, your spouse and your dependent or a Social Security verification letter.

Birth dates for all parties.

Wage and earnings statements Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc from all employers for the year.

Identity Protection Pin (IP Pin), if applicable.

Interest and dividend statements from your bank, Form 1099, 1098-T or those received from the IRS indicating it is for tax purposes.

Savings or checking account routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit, like a blank check.

Total paid to any daycare provider, if applicable, the business name, Employer Identification Number or Social Security Number and address.

If you are self-employed, completed proof of income and expenses.

If you are missing documents or information, you can call the IRS hotline at 800-829-1040.