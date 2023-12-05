Looking for work in Fresno County? These California state jobs pay up to $16,000 a month

California is hiring investigators, sales representatives and more in departments including Consumer Affairs and California State Lottery.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements, which are linked.

Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in Fresno County. The positions were posted in the past seven days, as of Tuesday.

District sales representative | Permanent full-time

Work location: Fresno County

Department: California State Lottery

Salary: $4,431 to $5,545 per month

The district sales representative serves as the liaison in field contacts between the lottery and 130 to 180 lottery retailer accounts within an assigned geographic area.

The application closes Dec. 18.

Investigator | Permanent full-time

Work location: Health Quality Investigation Unit Fresno Field Office

Department: Consumer Affairs

Salary: $5,916 to $9,428 per month

The investigator conducts investigations of physicians, surgeons and certain allied healthcare professionals, including cases involving drug violations, unlicensed practice of medicine and insurance fraud.

The California Department of Consumer Affairs has another investigator position available. That person is responsible for investigating vocational and professional licensees of the boards and bureaus within Consumer Affairs, and individuals required to be licensed by the department.

The applications close once the positions are filled, and reviews are made on a monthly basis.

Licensing program manager | Permanent full-time

Work location: Fresno Child Care Regional Office

Department: Social Services

Salary: $7,485 to $9,302 per month

The licensing program manager plans, organizes and directs the activities of a regional office responsible for evaluating and licensing community care facilities and enforcing community care regulations.

The application closes Dec. 14.

Licensing-registration examiner | Limited term full-time

Work location: Fresno Commercial Drive Test Center

Department: Motor Vehicles

Salary: $4,276 to $5,243 per month

The licensing-registration examiner conducts and scores driving performance evaluations to determine whether examinees possess at least the minimum level of skill and knowledge required to operate a motor vehicle.

The application closes 12/14.

Medical consultant | Permanent intermittent

Work location: Health Quality Investigation Unit Fresno Field Office

Department: Consumer Affairs

Salary: $13,572 to $16,214 per month

The medical consultant is responsible for evaluating the professional competence of physicians, surgeons and allied health professionals.

The application closes once the position is filled, and reviews are made on a monthly basis.