Looking for a Friday fish fry in Door County? We have your perch, whitefish, lawyer and more

DOOR COUNTY - 'Tis the season for perch, whitefish, cod and walleye. Not to mention lawyer, grouper, frog legs and catfish.

Now that Lent is here, Friday night fish fries and their sides of coleslaw, potatoes (salad or fries) and rye bread will be more popular than ever for the next few weeks at Door County's restaurants, supper clubs, bar & grills, fast-food joints and other dining establishments. While admitting this is not a comprehensive list, here's a quick look at a handful of places on the Peninsula to find your favorite fish.

The perch dinner at Sister Bay Bowl is among the reasons the restaurant was recognized by Door County Advocate readers as the best Friday fish fry in the county in a 2022 poll.

Sister Bay

One of the best-known fries on the Peninsula is at Sister Bay Bowl, which won a poll as the county's best Friday fish fry in a poll of the Advocate's Facebook page readers two years ago.

Those voting for Sister Bay Bowl back then largely noted its perch, which is marinated in a salty brine and lightly breaded. Walleye, locally sourced whitefish and shrimp also are on the Friday fry menu (which also is available Tuesdays), all served with house-made coleslaw and choice of potato salad, fries or baked potato. The regular menu also offers salmon, not-fried whitefish and breaded scallops. For more information, call 920-854-2841 or visit sisterbaybowl.com.

Specializing in seafood, Lure has a fish fry, with a choice of walleye, perch, cod or whitefish and two sides. The many other seafood options on the regular menu include crab cakes, salmon, lobster, seared walleye and seafood pasta, and appetizers such as lobster bisque and crab or tuna nachos. For more information, call 920-854-8111 or visit luredoorcounty.com.

Husby's Food and Spirits has a Friday fish fry with perch or walleye along with their regular grilled or blackened whitefish wrap. For more info, call 920-854-2624 or visit husbysdoorcounty.com.

Sturgeon Bay

Placing second in our 2022 readers poll was the Nightingale Supper Club , which has served diners for 111 years. The Nightingale has deep-fried or pan-fried perch and walleye for its Friday specials (which also are available Wednesdays), along with locally caught, broiled whitefish and fried or broiled cod, all served with choice of side, rye bread and coleslaw. Its daily menu offers other seafood choices with shrimp, salmon and scallops. For more info, call 920-743-5593 or visit nightingalesupperclub.com.

Frog legs, hand-breaded and deep-fried, are on the Friday menu at Birmingham's Bar , along with fried lake perch, whitefish, shrimp and combo platters. For more info, call 920-743-5215 or visit birminghamsbarandcottages.com.

The Friday fry at The Mill Supper Club features perch, walleye, whitefish, shrimp, cod or scallops, all deep-fried, along with a platter of perch, shrimp, scallops and cod. For more info, call 920-743-5044 or visit themillsupperclub.com.

Along with its perch basket and lobster macaroni, Kitty O'Reilly's Irish Pub also features fish 'n' chips made with cod fried in a Harp ale batter, served with slaw and fries. For more info, call 920-743-7441 or visit kittyoreillys.com.

Fridays at Waterfront Mary's Bar & Grill feature fried perch, walleye, haddock or shrimp plates, as well as a "Fisherman's Platter," a surf 'n' turf special and seafood chowder. The deep-fried fish can be pan-fried instead for an extra charge. For more info, call 920-743-3690 or visit waterfrontmarysbarandgrill.com.

Valmy Happy Hour offers a raft of Friday fish and seafood specials, including perch, cod, whitefish (fried or broiled), shrimp (boiled and stuffed also available), scallops or a combo platter of all of the above, fried. For more info, call 920-743-6236 or visit valmyhappyhour.com.

Washington Island

If you're on the Island, you have a chance to try an unusual fish for your fish fry.

K.K. Fiske restaurant serves lawyer, also known as burbot. It resembles an eel, but it's the only freshwater member of the cod family and is considered a delicacy in several countries because of its mildly sweet and clean taste, similar to cod or lobster. K.K. Fiske owner and longtime commercial fisherman Ken Koyen says lawyer also is high in liver oil and has more protein and fewer calories than any other freshwater fish.

Lawyer, whitefish and walleye are available at K.K. Fiske as part of a dinner plate, basket or sandwich, fried or unfried. For more information, call 920-847-1177 or visit facebook.com/thekoyencollection.

Fish Creek

Catfish and bluegill are among the options at The English Inn's all-you-can-eat Friday fry. Also available are perch, walleye, cod and whitefish, and diners can mix and match their lightly breaded types of fish after their first plate. For more info, call 920-868-3076 or visit theenglishinn.com.

The ever-popular Bayside Tavern has a Friday fry of perch (when available) or walleye, as well as grilled Norwegian salmon or seafood chowder for its Friday specials. For more info, call 920-868-3441 or visit baysidetavern.com.

Baileys Harbor

For something a little different, the Friday fish fry at Coyote Roadhouse in Baileys Harbor features all-you-can-eat deep-fried grouper, a large fish generally found in shallow tropical waters. A member of the sea bass family, its white flesh is described as mild but distinct, with a flavor profile between that of bass and halibut. The meat remains moist after cooking, yet is firm and flaky. There's also an everyday perch sandwich and walleye on Wednesdays. For more information, call 920-839-9192 or visit coyote-roadhouse.com.

Cornerstone Pub holds a Friday fry that offers pan- or deep-fried perch or walleye, baked or fried haddock or whitefish, and beer-battered or sauteed shrimp. The whitefish also can be ordered Cajun-style. For more info, call 920-839-9001 or visit baileysharborcornerstonepub.com.

Along with its regular seafood items, Harbor Fish Market & Grille offers a Friday fry of fresh lake perch or whitefish from Baileys Harbor Fish Co., with marbled rye bread alongside its coleslaw and fries. For more info, call 920-839-9999 or visit harborfishmarket-grille.com.

Jacksonport

Mike's Port Pub at the Innlet Motel holds a Friday perch or walleye fry with a fish combo plate also available. For more info, call 920-823-2081 or visit innlet-motel.com.

Egg Harbor

Shipwrecked Brew Pub offers a fish fry every night with a choice of beer-battered cod or shrimp, breaded lake perch or pan-fried walleye to go with your craft beer made on site. For more info, call 920-868-2767 or visit shipwreckedmicrobrew.com.

