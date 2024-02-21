Looking for a friend with a bit of bounce to his step? Come meet this gentle giant

Domino

Breed: Flemish giant mix

Age: 1 1/2 years old

Meet this checkered giant mix with a mischievous streak from Melissa’s Second Chances. A closed door? Not anymore. Because Domino is a big, curious boy, he will need ample space to run, hop and binky to his heart’s content. A spacious bunny haven with tunnels and toys would be his dream. Despite his mischievous streak, Domino is a gentle giant at heart. His cuddles are guaranteed to brighten even the gloomiest of days.

Vato

Breed: Siberian husky mix

Age: 1 year old

Vato is an energetic, playful guy looking for his forever family. He’s a true husky, so either understanding the breed already or doing some advanced research will help someone understand Vato’s fun quirks. But really, he enjoys learning in a patient and calm environment, and he is so smart.

He enjoys working on his loose leash walking skills, and he dreams of the day where he can run around in a fenced yard. He loves toys, and can self-entertain with a stuffie any day. That doesn’t mean he will ignore you: quite the opposite. There’s nothing he likes better than to cuddle up on the couch with his favorite people. He also enjoys playing with other dogs, but they need to match his rough play-style. Truly, he’s looking for an active home where he can perfectly fit in with kind people. Come meet the incredible Vato today.

Deku

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Age: 3 years old

Deku traveled all the way from Arkansas to find his forever family in the Midwest, so let’s help him out. He is a friendly, playful guy. Some of his favorite things include wand toys, exploring, and playing hide and seek. He gives really good headbutts, as this is his love language, as well as his way to greet you.

Deku is a high-energy guy, so he’ll require lots of extra playtime and stimulation. Don’t let that scare you off though, because he is very social and loving. He has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite because of how enamored he gets with his toys. Deku will make a wonderful addition to a family who understands his needs.

Shiva

Breed: 91% Siberian husky

Age: 2 years old

Shiva was very curious as to her origin and asked us to do some research. She figured from her name (smart dog) that her ancestors came from Siberia. We helped her learn a little more. The Siberian husky’s popularity rose in the winter of 1925 in Nome, Alaska, where there was an outbreak of diphtheria.

Ice-covered roads made acquiring medications perilous, so these amazing dogs mushed across the snow and ice to get the meds. Shiva’s proud that she’s 91% Siberian husky.

She also shares the attributes of her breed. She’s intelligent, curious, athletic, stunningly beautiful and dog friendly. She has a few more positives. She’s house-trained, trustworthy at home alone, loving, snuggly and a pro on a leash.

Shiva loves to sleep under the bed at night. (Yep, you read that right. No crate needed for this good girl.) She is playful and will fetch the ball and play with her dog friends in the backyard until it is time to lie down and relax.

Shiva is spayed, current on vaccinations and preventatives. Her adoption fee is $175.

This beautiful girl would love the opportunity to meet you and possibly become part of your home.

If you feel Shiva would be a great fit for your family, please go here to meet her. Meet and greets are set up on approved adoption applications by the Pawsitive Tails team.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, go here.

To fill out an adoption application for Domino, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee that finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be a beloved family pet.