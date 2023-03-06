Looking for a fun summer job? North Richland Hills water park to fill 400 summer positions

NRH2O, a 17-acre family water park owned by the City of North Richland Hills, is hiring 400 seasonal employees across all departments for its 29th season in May.

Pop-in job fairs will be hosted at the park March 13 to 17 between 1 to 5 p.m. Prospective applicants should apply online at www.nrh2o.com/jobs before attending the job fairs at 9001 26 Blvd. There, hiring personnel will discuss the hiring process, answer questions you might have about the park and identify the best position for you. Applicants must be at least 15 years old, though some positions have a minimum age requirement of 16.

“One of the most heard reasons on why people work at NRH2O is the friends that they make working at the park,” a press release said. “In addition to a fun working environment and a great place to meet friends, NRH2O offers new increased pay rates, flexible schedules, a free season pass for team members, free tickets for friends and family, and other incentives throughout the season.”

The first municipal water park in Texas, open since 1995, has 23 attractions including water slides, a swimming pool, a wave pool and a lazy river.

Training will be provided for all positions, so no prior experience is needed, a press release said. Available jobs include lifeguarding, food service, park services, admissions, party hosts, retail, maintenance and cash office. To prepare for the interview, highlight leadership roles, volunteer opportunities, extracurricular activities and any previous work experience.

If you’re unable to attend next week’s job fairs, you can fill in the application online and pick an alternative date and time. Contact info@nrh2o.com for more information.

You can choose up to three positions and list your summer availability. After they review applications, NRH2O will email you if you are selected for an interview. Individual interviews will be about 15-20 minutes and group interviews will last around 45-60 minutes. NRH2O will not contact you if you are not offered employment. The offer is contingent on your ability to pass a drug test and background check.