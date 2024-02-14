Looking for a furry friend? Dogs rescued from Neptune fight ring need foster homes

EATONTOWN - One week after eight dogs were rescued from an alleged fighting ring in Neptune, the Monmouth County SPCA is looking for temporary foster homes for the animals as they continue the investigation.

On Saturday, February 3, Neptune Township Police received an anonymous call for animals in distress on Embury Avenue, Monmouth County SPCA said. When the SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement arrived at the scene, they followed a concrete path with fresh blood to a backyard garage and heard several barking dogs inside the locked structure.

According to the SPCA. these dogs were either cramped in crates or chained outside with little protection from freezing temperatures and harsh weather. They were thin and dehydrated upon arrival, covered in wounds and fleas.

The dogs rescued earlier this month from an alleged dog fighting ring in Neptune need fostering.

"Our medical team worked overtime to get all of these dogs treated with antibiotics, vaccinated, and get treatment for their fleas and other issues," the society said. "The dogs are all sweet and crave love - all they ever wanted was the opportunity to receive it."

The organization said thanks to the generosity of supporters, the dogs have warm beds, nutritious meals, toys, attention and affection.

While the case is still being investigated within the Monmouth SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Division, the dogs will remain at the SPCA and in the care of Loveafoster families, the society said. But they are looking for temporary foster homes - adults and no other pets - so they don't have to wait in the shelter during the investigation. They will provide everything that foster families would need for the animals.

The Monmouth SPCA is asking anyone interested in fostering to email fostering@monmouthcountyspca.org.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Dogs rescued from Neptune fight ring need foster homes, SPCA says