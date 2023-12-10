Looking Out: Grumbly tummies and the pitfalls of travel

My beloved wife Marsha and I visit the middle kids in Tennessee.

By middle kids, I mean my brother Bill and his beloved wife Marsha A. (Yes, we have two Marshas in our family.) Bill is the middle child in our bouquet of siblings.

I also mean Marsha’s (that’s MY Marsha — known as Marsha B) middle sister Peg and her beloved husband, Phil, who mostly by chance, ended up moving from California to within 2 miles of Bill and Marsha A.

We have two days of sunny weather and ably play the role of tourists. Then we have two days of rain when we mostly eat.

Jim Whitehouse

Phil sets out a plate of sliced cheese and some crackers before dinner. They disappear faster than a magician can get rid of a rabbit.

Bill, skipping plates and bowls, lays out a bag of potato chips and a brand-new container of French onion dip.

Bless his heart! He does this when nobody else is looking. He and I go after those chips and dip like a pair of stump grinders.

“You are a glutton,” I think peevishly, looking at Bill. I only feel that way because he has his hand in front of the bag for a long second, preventing me from ravaging the chips.

Peg and Phil ordered an entire Thanksgiving dinner online. It came packed in dry ice but arrived days after the holiday. That’s good for all of us, as it turns out because we all sit down to the full feast. A table full of plenty, featuring turkey, dressing, green beans, and cranberry sauce, all chased with pumpkin-flavored cheesecake. There’s even a basket full of rolls, hot out of the oven.

Memories of the trip include gobbling southern-style food in one restaurant built upon a foundation of deep-fryers. Another believes that a single serving means something big enough for a family.

Marsha A and two of her sisters put on a breakfast while happily chattering in some language only they can understand. Quiche. Scrambled eggs. Waffles. Bacon. Sausage. Coffee. Juice. Donuts. Cinnamon rolls. Toast. Other stuff. You get the point.

The time comes for Marsha B and I to return to Michigan. There is some law in Tennessee that requires airplanes to leave at the crack of dawn, so after a very short night, Bill and Marsha A drive us to the airport. We opt for 10 minutes extra sleep in lieu of breakfast, so we are delighted when the airline feeds us a sumptuous meal of a little cookie and a cup of coffee.

No problem. It is a short flight so we’ll be home soon.

Right after we finish our cookie and coffee on the plane, the pilot announces that the weather in Detroit is bad so he drives to Indianapolis instead. There, we and the other passengers huddle around the plane waiting for clearance to continue our flight to Detroit. After a couple of hours, the airline once again lets us board the plane. There we sit, at the gate. It seems that when they refueled the plane, they erroneously put in enough to fly from Knoxville to Detroit instead of Indianapolis to Detroit, so the pilot announces we may have to sit on the runway and race the engines to lighten the load.

They are out of cookies.

Eventually, we land in Detroit, a few hours late. We collect our luggage, load it into the car, and head for a restaurant.

Of course.

— Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Looking Out: Grumbly tummies and the pitfalls of travel