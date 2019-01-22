Looking At Henderson Land Development Company Limited (HKG:12) From All Angles

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (HKG:12), there’s is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a a great history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Henderson Land Development here.

Proven track record with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

12’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. 12’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 29%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future.

SEHK:12 Income Statement Export January 22nd 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that 12 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 4.0%. 12 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SEHK:12 Historical Dividend Yield January 22nd 19 More

Next Steps:

For Henderson Land Development, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

