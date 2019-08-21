Looking At Hexagon AB (publ) (STO:HEXA B) From All Angles

As an investor, I look for investments which do not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Hexagon AB (publ) (STO:HEXA B), it is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Hexagon here.

Adequate balance sheet average dividend payer

HEXA B's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that HEXA B has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. HEXA B's has produced operating cash levels of 0.43x total debt over the past year, which implies that HEXA B's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, HEXA B is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.4%.

Next Steps:

For Hexagon, I've compiled three key aspects you should further examine:

