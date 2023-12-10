Looking for a holiday treat? Check out these South Shore spots to satisfy your sweet tooth

We’re now in December and the holiday season is here. Christmas decorations are popping up across the South Shore and trees are being lit. But the holiday spirit does not stop there. Many area bakeries are offering holiday treats sure to get you into the spirit.

From cookies, cannoli and yule logs, we at The Patriot Ledger compiled a list of tasty and festive holiday treats on offer across the South Shore. Here are eight bakeries in the area.

Amorepas Kitchen

Recently opened Amorepas Kitchen in Quincy offers sweet treats, charcuterie boards, fruit boards and more. From all of their items, they recommend various items for our holiday treat list.

Reminiscent of childhood, cookie jars filled with various flavors from chocolate chip, butterscotch and more are on offer, with small jars being $25 and $35 for large jars. Another item on offer is brigadeiro gift boxes, which come in seven sets for $15.

Cookie jars are offered at Amorepas Kitchen in Quincy.

Brigadeiro’s are a Brazilian sweet made of butter, condensed milk, and cocoa powder, and topped off with sprinkles.

Boxes of Brigadeiro's in packs of seven offered at Amorepas Kitchen in Quincy.

Amorepas Kitchen is open Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and is located at 163 Beale St., Quincy.

Montilio's Bakery

A South Shore staple with multiple locations across the area, Montilio's Bakery has been an institution for more than seven decades. With the holidays around the corner, this bakery has gotten into the holiday spirit.

They have an extensive holiday menu not only for Christmas but for all occasions from Thanksgiving to St. Patrick's Day and more. But specifically for the current holidays, Montilio's is offering cannoli decorated as yule logs.

They also offer an assorted platter of mini pastries decorated in the Christmas spirit. They come in three sizes; from 18 to 36 mini pastries. These range from $31.99 to $57.99.

Montilio's Bakery has six locations across the South Shore in Avon, Quincy, Braintree, Hanover, Brockton and Weymouth.

Zserbo

Pembroke-based Zserbo Bakery is owned and run by Hungarian baker Anita Borbely. For our list, Borbely recommends her homemade Christmas Linzer cookies. Available flavors are raspberry, lemon, apricot, blueberry, Nutella, dulce de leche, strawberry and sour cherry.

The Christmas Linzer cookies are sold for $2 each. Other pastries, such as yule logs, are also available at Zserbo Bakery.

Christmas Linzer cookies for sale at Zserbo Bakery

Zserbo’s Bakery is located at 75 Washington St., Pembroke, and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Cupcake Mojo

Another Pembroke staple, Cupcake Mojo is offering something for those who have been naughty and nice. Called the “Naughty or Nice Pack”, these dozen mini cupcakes are divided into six naughty and six nice cupcakes.

According to their website, there are the “naughty flavors” are Heat Miser (cinnamon cupcake, whipped cream filling, cinnamon spice frosting), Lump of Coal (chocolate cupcake fudge filling, chocolate Oreo frosting, topped with an edible lump of coal) and the Grinch (vanilla cupcake, vanilla frosting rolled in green sugar, red candy heart).

But, for those who have been nice this year, these are your flavors: Frosty (vanilla cupcake, vanilla frosting, rolled in crystal sugar topped with a candy snowman), Rudolph (chocolate cupcake, fudge filling, chocolate frosting, mini red M&M) and Santa (red velvet cupcake, cream cheese frosting topped with a candy Santa).

Cupcake Mojo is located at 644 Middle St., Weymouth, and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Merry Cafe

A relatively new addition to the Weymouth area, The Merry Cafe is serving holiday treats and sweets. Everything from whoopie pies to a variety of cupcakes and even pies are offered in time for the holidays.

Holiday whoopie pies are available with flavors like gingerbread, eggnog and chocolate peppermint, which are sold for $4 apiece.

Holiday cupcakes and apple pies are also offered.

The Merry Cafe is located at 668 Broad St., Weymouth and is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

