Looking for indoor fun this winter? Here are some great ideas around Greater Gardner

As Massachusetts residents across the state prepare for the cold winter season ahead, many who have children are also thinking of ways to keep their kids entertained when school is out.

What kid doesn't want a snow day? A snow day means sleeping in and playing all day in the snow, but the problem with New England snowstorms, especially in Greater Gardner, is that a snow day can become a snow week. There's only so much time a kid can play in the snow.

After hours of making snowmen, having snowball fights, and sledding, it's time to go inside and warm up, but playing inside can also get boring and sometimes lead to cabin fever.

Here are a few places in or around Greater Gardner that offer indoor activities for children of all ages.

The Winchendon CAC is making the former Playaway Lanes available for public bowling on Fridays and Saturdays, with all proceeds going to support the nonprofit's programs in the community.

Community Bowling

The Winchendon Community Action Committee has a weekly Bowling Extravaganza at 5 Summer Drive, the nonprofit's Community Hub. Community Bowling is open from Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The CAC charges the hourly rate of $25 for one lane that fits five people and it includes the cost of bowling shoes. The Sunshine Cafe is also open during the Community Bowling hours. Pizza, snacks and refreshments are available for purchase. To reserve a bowling lane, visit the Winchendon CAC website.

Golf RX indoor golf

The newly opened Golf RX indoor golf at 109 Main St. in downtown Gardner is a fun way for the whole family to stay active and "visit" golf courses around the world while avoiding the freezing temperatures.

On Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hourly rates are $40 per hour, and between 4 to 10 p.m., the hourly rate increases to $45 per hour. On Friday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the hourly rate is $50 per hour.

Ryan Satterfield of Vernon, Vt., plays Pebble Beach at Golf RX, an indoor simulator which opened on Main Street in Gardner on Nov. 20.

Launch trampoline park

Only a 30-minute drive away is the Leominster Launch Trampoline Park. Besides a wide range of trampoline courses and obstacles, the park has 40 different video games in the arcade area, bowling, and Omni Virtual Reality. If you have children under 5 years old, the park does a weekly Toddler Time every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The park is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 9 pm. The park is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Launch, which is located in the former Toys "R" Us building at the Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster, features trampoline parks, virtual reality games, and an arcade.

Fun activities at local libraries

The local library is a great place to find activities for children of all ages and adults. There are many hidden gems at both the Levi Heywood Memorial Library in Gardner and the Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon. Many of the activities and programs are free of charge or have a low participation fee.

Levi Heywood Library has a weekly adult craft series, ProCRAFTinators, for ages 14 and older. The next craft day is Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., and participants will learn how to make two different styles of paper snowflakes. Materials and space are limited, so the first 30 participants are granted a spot.

Beals Library has weekly children's and teen programs meant to unite the community's youth. For example, teens and adults can attend a free yoga class every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mats and blocks are available if anyone needs them, and there is a small sliding scale fee of $7 to $10.

Also at Beals is the weekly Preschool Playgroup that occurs every Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m., which is free. This program is for families with children younger than 8 years old, and all supplies are provided for craft time, storytime, and music and movement. The library also has sensory-friendly events for teens and children with disabilities. The next sensory-friendly event, which is free, is a movie screening on Saturday, Jan. 20, starting at 10 a.m., with an intermission at 11 a.m.

