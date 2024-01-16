Looking to get some ink? Downtown SLO just got a brand new tattoo shop

Woods Bramble has been tattooing along the West Coast from Southern California to Seattle for 35 years. Now, his latest adventure is opening a brand new tattoo shop located right in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo.

Higuera Street Tattoo, located at 714 Higuera St., celebrated its official opening Friday. According to Higuera Street Tattoo’s website, the shop will operate as a “full service custom tattoo shop” with flash options available.

Bramble is the shop’s owner and artist. Prior to moving down to San Luis Obispo to be closer to his wife’s family, Bramble worked at West Seattle Tattoo. In 2012, he opened Blue Geisha Tattoo in Seattle, but closed up shop during the pandemic.

In an interview with The Tribune, Bramble said he is ready for the change of pace on the Central Coast.

“I’m looking to slow down a little bit and not be in such a such a large city like Los Angeles or Seattle,” Bramble said. “I like the beach mentality and the college surf town mentality. The vibe has always been so inviting to me.”

Bramble said with his new shop, he looks forward to becoming part of the community in downtown San Luis Obispo and connecting with other “like-minded” businesses.

Bramble can do “a little bit of everything” when it comes to tattooing, but he is perhaps best known for his tattoos in the American and Japanese traditional styles.

For Bramble, creating a welcoming tattooing environment is just as important as the tattooing itself.

“Sometimes the environments at tattoo shops can be off-putting to people who don’t have a lot of tattoos or are coming in for their first tattoo,” Bramble said. “I want to change that and make it more inviting and accessible to a broader collection of people.”

Bramble added that he hopes to make his shop a safe space for people of all experience levels. In other words, he hopes his shop will be “full-service,” catering to collectors who come in and want to work on big projects with him and novices looking to get quick, easy tattoos.

Making sure female clients are comfortable is also a top priority for Bramble.

Sometime within the year, Bramble will be joined at the shop by his daughter who also tattoos, making it a true family business.

“I am just excited about everything about this shop,” Bramble said.

More information

For more information or to book an appointment, call 805-439-1292, visit www.higuerastreettattoo.com or follow the shop on Instagram at higuerastreet_tattoo.