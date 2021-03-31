Looking for a J&J vaccine at Publix? You’ll need to wait to book until after Easter

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Publix won’t be opening its online portal Wednesday for Easter weekend vaccination appointments.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain usually books Johnson & Johnson appointments on Wednesdays for the weekend. Publix stores are closed on Easter Sunday.

So, when’s the next time you can schedule a shot?

Publix said the portal will open at 7 a.m. Friday. Appointments scheduled on Friday are for the Moderna vaccine early next week. Moderna requires two doses, several weeks apart. If you want the single-dose J&J shot, you’ll have to wait until April 7.

The company will also likely allow people 18 and older to book a slot Friday for next week, which is when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new executive order takes effect. The order lowers the vaccination age from 40 to 18 for the Moderna and J&J vaccine.

People 16 and 17 can get a shot in Florida starting Monday, but it won’t be at Publix. The company carries Moderna and J&J, which received emergency use authorization for people 18 and older. Teens will need to look for a pharmacy, hospital or vaccination site that offers the Pfizer vaccine, which received emergency use authorization for people 16 and older.

