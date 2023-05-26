Looking for a job? Here are 4 job postings in the Columbus area that pay $75,000 or more

According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary in Georgia is $51,372 or $25/hour.

But if you’re looking for a job that pays bigger bucks, check out these job postings that pay at least $75,000:

The Columbus Civic Center is looking for a cultural affairs director and the salary is $100,000 a year. Requirements for the job include a bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field and five years of experience.

The City of Columbus is hiring for a risk management & compliance officer. The salary starts at $90,000 and the position requires a bachelor’s degree as well as three to five years of experience.

Spring Harbor at Green Island is hiring for a director of nursing and the salary starts around $85,000. The job requires an RN/CPR license as well as healthcare and EMR experience.

Benchmark Physical Therapy is looking for a physical therapist for the pelvic health department. Starting salary is around $70,000-$75,000 and applicants must be a graduate from an accredited Physical Therapy Program.

Do you have questions about job postings in Columbus? Comment below or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com