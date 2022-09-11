Looking for a job? East Pierce County has a new place that will help you search for free

Courtesy of WorkForce Central
Angelica Relente
·1 min read

Job seekers in East Pierce County have another tool at their disposal. It can be found in the South Hill Mall.

A new WorkSource Pierce location is opening on the east side of the mall at 3500 S. Meridian. The site is between Golden Corral and MultiCare. A ribbon cutting ceremony will occur at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

WorkSource Pierce offers free job training and resources. Visitors can expect four computers at the site that they can use to search for jobs, submit resumes and do virtual interviews.

There will also be a space at the site to meet with career coaches, education advisors and other service providers. The location will be evaluated after a year to determine if there’s a need for a permanent site, according to a news release.

“Our goal … is to increase access and remove barriers to education, training, and employment opportunities,” Shellie Willis, senior director of collective impact at WorkSource, said in the news release.

Visitors can meet with a service provider by dropping in or by scheduling an appointment by calling WorkSource Pierce at 253-445-5418. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Organizations that work with WorkSource Pierce include Tacoma Community College, United Way of Pierce County, the state Department of Social and Health Services, among others.

WorkSource Pierce offers services throughout Pierce County. Some of their locations are in Tacoma, Fife and Gig Harbor.

