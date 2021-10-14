Looking for a job? Here’s who’s hiring in the Triangle, including upcoming job fairs

Lars Dolder
·4 min read

Across the Triangle and around the country, employers are scrambling for staff. And with the holiday season approaching, many companies are going to extra lengths to fill their rosters.

With that in mind, The News & Observer is launching a new effort to compile work opportunities from around the Triangle. Here’s this week’s featured event, some additional options and ongoing hiring campaigns.

Belk to hire walk-ins on the spot

Belk — the nationwide department store with roots in Monroe — is hosting a one-day event this weekend to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers in stores around the country. Company representatives did not specify the number of positions available in the Triangle, but jobs are available at all four Raleigh-Durham locations.

When and where? The hiring event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at each store. Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews. Belk will make offers to qualified candidates on the spot. Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

What are the jobs? Available positions are in the sales, beauty and omnichannel departments.

What’s it pay? Company representatives did not share wage information, but said newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases.

What they’re saying:

  • “Working at Belk has been such a great experience for me, especially navigating through the past year,” Matthew Powell, store manager of the Crabtree Valley Mall Belk, told The News & Observer. “There’s no better feeling than being part of a company that values its employees by continuing to put their health and well-being above all else.”

  • “As the retail industry continues to grapple with the effects of the ongoing pandemic, it’s no secret finding talented employees has become a challenge recently,” Jane Mitchell, Belk’s regional vice president of the Raleigh region, told the N&O. “With the busy upcoming holiday season just around the corner, we’re excited to offer new associates great benefits while working alongside a phenomenal team in an inclusive environment.”

For more information about open positions in the Triangle, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.

Who else has hiring events?

The grocery store chain is hosting a four-day hiring event to hire 50 new employees for its five Triangle locations: Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham and two in Raleigh. The hiring effort is part of a national campaign to bring on 1,000 new staff members.

When and where? The hiring event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 13-15, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Applications can be submitted in person at store locations or online at jobs.thefreshmarket.com.

What’s it pay? Company representatives did not share wage information.

Ongoing hiring campaigns

The auto retailer is looking to hire 90 staffers between its three area locations by the end of 2021. The hiring campaign is part of a nationwide effort to bring in 3,700 new employees.

What are the jobs? Positions in highest demand include customer service consultants, auto technicians, detailers, painters, inventory associates, and sales and business office associates.

What’s it pay? Wages range from $18 to $53 an hour.

Benefits include immediate 401(k) eligibility; discounts on car purchases that are extended to family members — including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children; a medical plan; tuition reimbursement; adoption assistance; and an employee stock purchase plan.

The grocery store chain is seeking more than 80 new part-time and full-time employees among its four North Carolina stores. The company hosted a virtual hiring event on Oct. 12, but is still looking to fill several positions, according to a local spokesperson.

What are the jobs? Available positions include customer service roles in merchandising, front-end, culinary and perishable goods departments.

What’s it pay? Representatives did not provide specific wage information, but said pay is competitive.

Benefits include flexible scheduling, “industry-leading” health coverage and higher pay on Sundays and holidays. The company also offers an employee scholarship program available to both full-time and part-time employees.

Is your company hiring? Do you have a job fair or hiring event coming up? Email ldolder@newsobserver.com with your hiring goals and position details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The 'Great Resignation' Is Finally Getting Companies to Take Burnout Seriously. Is It Enough?

    Toward the end of last year, Anthony Klotz, a professor of business administration at Texas A&M University who studies workplace resignations, realized that a lot of people were about to quit their jobs. A record 42.1 million Americans quit a job in 2019, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, but that rate dropped off during the pandemic-addled year of 2020. Every month from April to August 2021, at least 2.5% of the American workforce quit their jobs.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Why Literally Millions of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

    "Workers are burned out. They're fed up. They're fried."

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Woman sues Dunkin' store owner over alleged humiliating coffee spill

    The suit says the "scalding" hot coffee spilled onto her in a car in the drive-thru of a Brockton, Massachusetts location – and that what happened next made matters worse.

  • Judge blocks United Airlines from suspending employees over vaccine mandate

    A federal judge extended the ban on United Airlines putting employees on paid leave for seeking exemptions to the airline's vaccine requirement.

  • Top brass head for exits as chaos engulfs NYC consulting firm

    The pending departures would come on the heels of an exodus of top consultants in the company’s California office.

  • A luxury car dealership is accused of firing an employee who warned others about a COVID-19 outbreak, telling him 'his only job was to fix cars'

    The Department of Labor accuses Hi Tech Motorcars in Austin, Texas, of retaliating against an employee who warned others there was a COVID-19 case.

  • United Airlines giving each employee $1,000

    United Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 bonus. Scott Kirby, CEO of the Chicago-based carrier that employs an approximate 67,000 people, announced the bonus plan yesterday during a ceremony at a hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to honor the airline's top 100 employees from the previous year. Instead of honoring 100 employees this year, Kirby announced that all employees would get the bonus "for their exceptional work during 2020."

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Runner Mary Cain says former Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar weight-shamed her and told her that her 'breasts and bottom were too big'

    Cain is suing Salazar and Nike for $20 million, claiming she was emotionally abused while training at the Nike Oregon Project.

  • United unpaid leave plans for staff exempted from vaccine temporarily blocked by Texas judge

    A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked United Airlines on Tuesday night from placing on unpaid leave any employee granted an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Details: The temporary restraining order also states that the airline cannot deny any late requests "for religious or medical accommodations."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The order is in place until Oct. 26 ahead of the court considering a preliminary injunction case.T

  • Dutch warn against global decoupling in European Chips Act

    The European Union should not decouple from the global semiconductor supply chain in its efforts to create a European chipmaking ecosystem and be self-sufficient, the Netherlands warned this week. Global supply chains, a business model that has proven popular for the past 30 years, have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading governments around the world to consider bringing manufacturing operations closer to home. The European Commission, the EU executive, in September proposed a European Chips Act covering research and production capacity, prompted by the chip shortage that has disrupted the auto industry, medical devices makers and telecoms providers.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Factbox: How Target, Home Depot, UPS, FedEx plan to ease U.S. port congestion

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday pushed to ease supply chain logjams that are threatening the all-important U.S. holiday shopping season. A port in Los Angeles will join Long Beach, California, to expand around-the-clock operations, the White House said. Consumer goods makers, delivery companies and retailers - which make most of their annual revenue in the last quarter of the year - put their weight behind the shift, meeting virtually with Biden and promising stepped-up operations.

  • 3 Retirement Savings Moves to Avoid at All Costs

    Saving for retirement can be a challenge, but it's crucial for every senior to have a nest egg they can rely on. If you want to help make sure you have the money you need for your later years, there are a few mistakes to avoid when it comes to your retirement savings efforts. Tax-advantaged retirement accounts such as 401(k) accounts and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) provide the opportunity to claim generous tax savings so investing for your future is easier.

  • Judge bars United from putting unvaccinated workers on leave

    A federal judge has extended a ban on United Airlines putting employees on unpaid leave for seeking a medical or religious exemption from the airline's requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, granted a restraining order Tuesday in favor of employees who are suing the airline over the mandate. Lawyers for the employees and the airline agreed last month that United wouldn't put the workers on unpaid leave, but the judge wrote that the agreement will expire before he can rule on the merits of the matter.

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter