Looking for a job? Here’s who’s hiring in the Triangle, including upcoming job fairs

Across the Triangle and around the country, employers are scrambling for staff. And with the holiday season approaching, many companies are going to extra lengths to fill their rosters.

With that in mind, The News & Observer is launching a new effort to compile work opportunities from around the Triangle. Here’s this week’s featured event, some additional options and ongoing hiring campaigns.

Belk to hire walk-ins on the spot

Belk — the nationwide department store with roots in Monroe — is hosting a one-day event this weekend to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers in stores around the country. Company representatives did not specify the number of positions available in the Triangle, but jobs are available at all four Raleigh-Durham locations.

When and where? The hiring event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at each store. Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews. Belk will make offers to qualified candidates on the spot. Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

What are the jobs? Available positions are in the sales, beauty and omnichannel departments.

What’s it pay? Company representatives did not share wage information, but said newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases.

What they’re saying:

“Working at Belk has been such a great experience for me, especially navigating through the past year,” Matthew Powell, store manager of the Crabtree Valley Mall Belk, told The News & Observer. “There’s no better feeling than being part of a company that values its employees by continuing to put their health and well-being above all else.”

“As the retail industry continues to grapple with the effects of the ongoing pandemic, it’s no secret finding talented employees has become a challenge recently,” Jane Mitchell, Belk’s regional vice president of the Raleigh region, told the N&O. “With the busy upcoming holiday season just around the corner, we’re excited to offer new associates great benefits while working alongside a phenomenal team in an inclusive environment.”

For more information about open positions in the Triangle, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.

Who else has hiring events?

The grocery store chain is hosting a four-day hiring event to hire 50 new employees for its five Triangle locations: Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham and two in Raleigh. The hiring effort is part of a national campaign to bring on 1,000 new staff members.

When and where? The hiring event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 13-15, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Applications can be submitted in person at store locations or online at jobs.thefreshmarket.com.

What’s it pay? Company representatives did not share wage information.

Ongoing hiring campaigns

The auto retailer is looking to hire 90 staffers between its three area locations by the end of 2021. The hiring campaign is part of a nationwide effort to bring in 3,700 new employees.

What are the jobs? Positions in highest demand include customer service consultants, auto technicians, detailers, painters, inventory associates, and sales and business office associates.

What’s it pay? Wages range from $18 to $53 an hour.

Benefits include immediate 401(k) eligibility; discounts on car purchases that are extended to family members — including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children; a medical plan; tuition reimbursement; adoption assistance; and an employee stock purchase plan.

The grocery store chain is seeking more than 80 new part-time and full-time employees among its four North Carolina stores. The company hosted a virtual hiring event on Oct. 12, but is still looking to fill several positions, according to a local spokesperson.

What are the jobs? Available positions include customer service roles in merchandising, front-end, culinary and perishable goods departments.

What’s it pay? Representatives did not provide specific wage information, but said pay is competitive.

Benefits include flexible scheduling, “industry-leading” health coverage and higher pay on Sundays and holidays. The company also offers an employee scholarship program available to both full-time and part-time employees.

Is your company hiring? Do you have a job fair or hiring event coming up? Email ldolder@newsobserver.com with your hiring goals and position details.