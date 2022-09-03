Looking for a job this Labor Day? Here are the industries hiring on the SouthCoast

FALL RIVER — Retail and food service employers have slowed their hiring, but teachers, computer scientists and mechanics are still in high demand as the area’s unemployment rate starts to recover from earlier in the pandemic.

Unemployment in the Fall River area is currently at 4%, down from 6% this time last year, according to Holly Hill-Batista, executive director of the Bristol County Training Consortium.

Both the state and country have an unemployment rate of about 3.5%, but Hill-Batista said it’s typical for Fall River’s rate to be above the state average.

At the same time, there’s been a big rise recently in the number of people looking for work. In the last six weeks, MassHire career centers in Fall River and Taunton have served more than 1,000 people with things like help with job searching, resume editing and interviewing techniques. Hill-Batista said they’re seen an increase in the number of people looking for jobs over this time last year, and even over this time last month.

“We’re definitely seeing a huge uptick in people coming in for job training,” she said.

The types of businesses that are desperate for workers are shifting from earlier in the pandemic. Hill-Batista said they’re seeing lots of requests for computer scientists, database administrators, mechanical operators and mechanics.

“If you’re certified as a mechanic, you can get a job anywhere,” she said.

They’re also seeing lots of open positions for management and administrative support roles, including everything from entry-level jobs to people with 10 years of experience.

“It runs all over the place,” she said.

'Tons' of open jobs in education

A national teacher shortage is impacting local schools. Fall River Public Schools has hired more than 200 people this summer alone, but the district still had about 170 open positions left to fill before the school year with one week to go before the start of school.

Many districts that typically would not have a lot of job openings are currently hiring, meaning that teachers and other educators can shop around for potential jobs, Tom Coogan, the district’s director of human services, said.

“When I got out of college, there were no jobs in education. Now, there’s tons,” he said.

Coogan touted the district’s paraprofessional training program as an ideal entryway into working in education. Becoming a paraprofessional, an educator who usually assists a lead teacher in the classroom, requires 60 college credits or for applicants to pass a general knowledge test, then the district provides additional training. The district is currently looking to hire about 70 paras.

Under their current union contract, first-year paraprofessionals in Fall River will make $18.87 an hour this year, while those in their sixth year will make $20.14.

“We think we have a great, competitive wage package right now,” Coogan said. “I think that’s a great program to get into.”

Hiring slowing in some industries

Hiring in the food service, retail and health care industries, all of which were pressed for workers earlier in the pandemic, has since slowed down.

“Usually, those are the ones we’re constantly looking to fill,” Hill-Batista said.

And, front-line jobs that mostly require on-the-job training and not college degrees are seeing fewer openings than earlier in the pandemic.

“We are seeing non-English speaking people with limited skills coming in and looking for jobs, and we don’t have a lot of those jobs available right now.” Hill-Batista said.

