CANTON – The Canton Post Office, 2650 Cleveland Ave. NW, will host a job application workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants. Starting salary is $18.92 per hour.

U.S. Postal Service personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for more opportunities.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Looking for a job? Postal Service is hiring in Canton