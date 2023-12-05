Looking for a new job in SLO County? California is hiring for these entry-level positions

California is looking for interns, assistants and other entry-level employees to work at agencies including California State Parks and the California Department of State Hospitals.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements.

Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in San Luis Obispo County. The positions were posted in the past seven days, as of Tuesday.

Environmental services intern | Non-tenured intermittent

Reporting location: 928 Pacific Blvd., Oceano

Department: California State Parks

Salary: $16.55 to $22.06 per hour

The environmental services intern is responsible for monitoring two federally protected bird species: the snowy plover and the least tern.

The application closes Jan. 12.

Graduate student assistant | Non-tenured intermittent

Work location: Atascadero State Hospital

Department: State Hospitals

Salary: $3,278 to $5,113 per month

The graduate student assistant is responsible for duties including diet order processing at ASH.

The application closes Dec. 15.

Mechanical and technical occupational trainee | Non-tenured intermittent

Work location: California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo

Department: California Men’s Colony

Salary: $2,786 to $3,162 per month

The mechanical and technical occupational trainee performs a variety of clerical duties.

The application closes Jan. 19.

Senior park aide | Non-tenured intermittent

Reporting location: 928 Pacific Blvd., Oceano

Department: State Parks

Salary: $17.49 to $19.32 per hour

Student assistant | Non-tenured intermittent

Work location: Atascadero State Hospital

Department: State Hospitals

Salary: $2,786 to $3,755 per month

The student assistant is responsible for duties including diet order processing.

The application closes Dec. 15.