Looking for a new job in SLO County? California is hiring for these entry-level positions
California is looking for interns, assistants and other entry-level employees to work at agencies including California State Parks and the California Department of State Hospitals.
State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Each position has specific requirements.
Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments
Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in San Luis Obispo County. The positions were posted in the past seven days, as of Tuesday.
Environmental services intern | Non-tenured intermittent
Reporting location: 928 Pacific Blvd., Oceano
Department: California State Parks
Salary: $16.55 to $22.06 per hour
The environmental services intern is responsible for monitoring two federally protected bird species: the snowy plover and the least tern.
The application closes Jan. 12.
Graduate student assistant | Non-tenured intermittent
Work location: Atascadero State Hospital
Department: State Hospitals
Salary: $3,278 to $5,113 per month
The graduate student assistant is responsible for duties including diet order processing at ASH.
The application closes Dec. 15.
Mechanical and technical occupational trainee | Non-tenured intermittent
Work location: California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo
Department: California Men’s Colony
Salary: $2,786 to $3,162 per month
The mechanical and technical occupational trainee performs a variety of clerical duties.
The application closes Jan. 19.
Senior park aide | Non-tenured intermittent
Reporting location: 928 Pacific Blvd., Oceano
Department: State Parks
Salary: $17.49 to $19.32 per hour
Student assistant | Non-tenured intermittent
Work location: Atascadero State Hospital
Department: State Hospitals
Salary: $2,786 to $3,755 per month
The student assistant is responsible for duties including diet order processing.
The application closes Dec. 15.