Looking for a new job? AT&T posted over 40 positions in Modesto

AT&T is adding over 40 new employees in the Modesto area as part of a statewide hiring increase.

The company is recruiting for 700 positions throughout California, according to a news release. In the Modesto area, AT&T is looking for employees in a variety of roles, including retail sales and management, field sales representatives, as well as network technicians.

Both full- and part-time positions are available. Benefits for eligible employees include medical and dental insurance and tuition reimbursement, among others.

Sheila Crisostomo, vice president and general manager of AT&T’s Northern California operations, told The Bee that the company has felt the impacts of the pandemic, but continues to expand and hire employees across the state.

“COVID has certainly impacted everyone, and we continue to monitor ... staffing pressures, but we continue to also expand and add additional headcount where it makes sense to balance the business,” she said. “It’s a variety of positions that we’re looking to fill.”

Applicants can see the full list of open positions on AT&T’s website.

This story was produced with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

