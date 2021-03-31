Looking to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine? New pop-up sites open in Miami-Dade County

Michelle Marchante, Devoun Cetoute
·2 min read

Several Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups are opening in Miami-Dade County this week.

But the sites won’t stay around for long. Most are opening for one day only.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the J&J vaccine is a single dose, and supplies are limited. None of the South Florida state, county or federally supported sites offer J&J. Only certain pharmacies, such as Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart, occasionally have doses in stock.

So if what you want is J&J, you might want to try snagging one Wednesday or Thursday at the following locations that Feeding South Florida is helping to run.

Feeding South Florida is one of the area’s largest food banks and serves communities in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. The organization has held several food bank events during the pandemic throughout South Florida to help those in need.

These vaccine sites will be following Florida criteria.

So, that means people must have proof of Florida residency and must be 40 years old or older; be healthcare workers with direct patient contact; be long-term care facility residents and staff; or be determined extremely vulnerable by a physician and have the required state form.

J&J pop-up sites in Homestead and Miami Beach on Wednesday, March 31

Miami Beach

Where? 8700 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach

When? 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out

How many doses? Administering 400 J&J shots

Homestead Air Reserve Park

Where? 7401 SW New York Ave.

When? 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out

How many doses? Administering 400 J&J shots

J&J pop-up site in Hialeah on Thursday, April 1

Amelia Earhart Park

Where? 401 E 65th St., Hialeah

When? 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out

Permanent locations to get J&J vaccine

Publix schedules appointments online for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccinations. To check for slots, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

Select Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores offer Johnson & Johnson. Other stores offer Moderna. You cannot pick which vaccine you’ll get because of availability. You’ll see which vaccine is in stock in the online appointment scheduler. To check for slots at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offer Johnson & Johnson. Other stores have Pfizer or Moderna. You cannot pick which vaccine you get. To check for slots at Walmart, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. For Sam’s Clubs, visit samsclub.com/covid.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge orders New York to provide prisoners with COVID-19 vaccines

    A judge ordered on Monday that New York must immediately begin providing coronavirus vaccines to those behind bars in state prisons or jails, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The Times notes that at least 1,100 New York prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last month and five have died. The order now makes New York one of only a handful of states vaccinating a broad prison population. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prisoners also risk exposure from staff members who go in-between prison facilities and the outside world. Until the judge's order, correctional staff were eligible to receive doses while prisoners were not. The judge wrote that leaving prisoners ineligible was "unfair and unjust” and an “abuse of discretion.”The big picture: States around the country have been varied in their approaches to vaccinating incarcerated persons. A lawsuit in Oregon last month also resulted in an order for the state to vaccinate all persons in its jails or prisons. But states like Florida, in contrast, have not made vaccine doses available to people behind bars. Texas and Arkansas have only just made doses available to select prisoner groups. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends vaccinating "staff and incarcerated/detained persons of correctional or detention facilities at the same time because of their shared increased risk of disease."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • What Happens When Kids' Allergies Grow Up With Them

    My husband and son arrived home much earlier than expected from their run, and I could tell by my son’s voice that something was wrong. He sounded like a cartoon character having his throat squeezed by the bad guy. Once I rounded the corner, my adrenaline surged at the swollen pallor of his face. This […]

  • The company’s foods were linked to dog and cat deaths. It recalled other foods Friday

    Midwestern Pet Foods, whose pet foods were linked by the FDA to over 100 aflatoxin poisoning deaths, continued having a calamitous 2021 with the recall of 61 different kinds of pet foods sold under 11 brand names.

  • Rebels leave beheaded bodies in streets of Mozambique town

    Fierce fighting for control of Mozambique's strategic northern town of Palma left beheaded bodies strewn in the streets Monday, with heavily armed rebels battling army, police and a private military outfit in several locations. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Monday for the attack, saying it was carried out by the Islamic State Central Africa Province, according to the SITE extremist monitoring group. The rebel claim said the insurgents now control Palma's banks, government offices, factories and army barracks, and that more than 55 people, including Mozambican army troops, Christians and foreigners were killed.

  • Doctors Rage at Signs of New, ‘Preventable’ COVID Surge

    GettyA year after hospitals found themselves at the breaking point, and with a new administration in the White House and vaccines flying off shelves across the country, America’s doctors are looking down the barrel of a fresh coronavirus disaster.Reckless travel. Increasing hospitalizations. Surging case counts. And, doctors and other frontline medical workers say, their own pleas for the public—and elected officials—to remain vigilant falling on deaf ears.“It's been a year of preventable death. At every single step of the way, the U.S. has just refused to do the right thing,” said Andrew Goldstein, an internal medicine doctor at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. “I think we’re all sort of like, ‘Ugh why is this happening again, and why did so many places rush to reopen?’”“People really want to be in celebration mode,” he added, “but it’s denial.”Vacations, Bar Sex, and Ragers: Biden Plea to Wait for Fourth of July Falls on Deaf EarsThough nearly 15 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, cases continue to surge in places like New York, New Jersey, and Michigan—early hot zones of the coronavirus pandemic. Case counts were up more than 10 percent nationally last week over the week before, according to the CDC director, and the seven-day average of hospital admissions was rising in 25 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.Hospitalization rates in Michigan alone were up more than 50 percent in one week alone.Meanwhile, other states have moved aggressively to loosen their public health restrictions in recent weeks, lifting caps on indoor gatherings, and ditching mask mandates entirely. And college students have surged to places like Florida for spring break, which public health experts said could lead to nationwide spikes like those seen after Thanksgiving and Christmas.For some doctors, the news cycle had taken on a kind of exhausting déjà vu. Peter Chai, an emergency medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said he was still urging people to take the same precautions he had last year.“We understand people are fatigued, but the experience of the last year has taught us that every time we get together and are unmasked and unvaccinated, the disease is going to spread,” he said. “I think at some point we just need to recognize that and just hold on for a little longer.”A visibly emotional CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued a similar message at a press conference Monday, asking Americans to “please hold on a little while longer,” while adding that she had a “feeling of impending doom” over the rising case counts. President Joe Biden also called on the public to stay strong, and asked governors to reimplement their mask mandates and hold off on reopening plans.“We’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains,” he said from the White House Monday. “And as much as we’re doing America, it’s time to do even more.”Biden also promised to rapidly expand the number of vaccination sites in the coming weeks, and said nine out of 10 American adults should be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April.But Goldstein cautioned that it was too soon to declare victory, noting that while the majority of the elderly population had been inoculated against the virus, the younger populations more at risk of spreading it had not. The data appear to bear this out, with multiple states reporting surges in hospitalizations for younger patients in recent weeks.Goldstein also said he felt the Biden administration could have been tougher on the states, and done more to prevent a potential fourth wave.“It feels like the political will just isn’t really there to take a strong stance,” he said. “It’s a disappointment that they’re not using the full scope of federal power to really bring this under control.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?Biden did issue a nationwide mask mandate shortly after taking office, but, in a nod to what some experts said were limited powers, it applied only to public transportation and federal agencies. The worst surge in COVID cases to date came in January, as Biden prepared to take over from President Donald Trump, and the country only recently emerged from the depths of it. Biden has also squabbled with COVID-skeptical governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida, who never instituted a mask mandate and in fact has barred localities from enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Miguel Escalon, a rehabilitation doctor at Mount Sinai in New York, said he worried that hospitals wouldn’t have the staff to weather another major surge. Although hospital staff are better informed, better equipped, and largely vaccinated at this point, they have also been resigning in droves due to burnout and exhaustion.He said colleagues complained most about the uncertainty of their situation; never knowing whether they would be plunged back into the chaos and trauma of last spring, or confronted with a new, deadly variant they couldn’t fight.“My first worry really is about people on the frontline—not just the physicians, but also the nursing staff, and the nursing assistants, and everyone who’s just worked to the ground,” Escalon said.“The emotional gas tank is on empty,” he added. “We’re running on fumes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • COVID $1.9 trillion package temporarily expands earned-income tax credit

    Among many other things, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act increased eligibility and the amount of the earned-income tax credit (EITC) for taxpayers with no qualifying children for 2021. In particular, the legislation lowered the minimum age to claim the childless EITC from 25 to 19 (except for certain full-time students) and eliminated entirely the upper age limit — previously 64. Further changes also increased the maximum credit amount from $543 to $1,502.

  • Jessica Simpson Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID

    The star said she began writing an essay on the same day as her COVID-19 diagnosis

  • Tucker Carlson says his interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz about the DOJ's investigation into the lawmaker was 'one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted'

    Carlson struggled to make sense of the interview, saying, "I don't think it clarified much" and "I don't quite understand it."

  • Here are the main theories of how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    Multiple, sometimes contradictory explanations have been floated as to how the Ever Given ran aground. An investigation is ongoing.

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • Joe Biden is right to be blunt with Russia and China, but wrong on what to do next

    The Biden administration has been blunt about our relationship with Russia and China. But expecting to form alliances to confront them is unrealistic.

  • People in Myanmar are using trash to protest as the death toll climbs to more than 500

    Trash was piled high in the streets of Myanmar's main city on Tuesday as demonstrators held a series of strikes attempting to paralyze the economy.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • Disney has over 50 movies coming to theaters through 2028 - here they are

    A lot of movie changes have been made to Disney's schedule, which includes Marvel, Pixar, and Fox films.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Biden announces actions to address violence against Asian Americans

    Biden calls for a task force against anti-Asian hate, Justice Department action and money for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

  • Virgin Galactic unveiled its newest spacecraft that will take tourists to suborbital space - check out the VSS Imagine

    The company's newest spacecraft lays the foundation for the way its future vehicles will be built, it said.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a home birth for their daughter at their California estate, a report claims

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to deliver their second child at home, the New York Post reported. Markle had wanted a home birth with Archie.