Looking for work in Kansas? This two day job fair might have what you want

Are you looking for work? Bored at home with nothing to do? If so, Kansas governor Laura Kelly has just the event for you.

Kansans looking for job opportunities can attend the KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17. The state designed the event to give job seekers the chance to meet virtually with businesses looking for workers.

Interested candidates can upload their resumes, live chat and interview through any digital device, such as a computer, smartphone or tablet. The applicant portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in.

Even if you’ve participated in a KANSASWORKS job fair before, you have to register before it starts. You can do so using this link.

KANSASWORKS encourages attendees to dress professionally, as employers may conduct a video interview during the fair.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Kansans to promote their talents and experience to businesses and other employers,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a statement. “We are dedicated to strengthening our workforce statewide, and these virtual events have proven to be a key tool in connecting Kansans to good jobs and meeting employers’ needs.”

The state of Kansas has conducted 11 virtual job fairs since 2020. Hundreds of employers and registered job seekers have participated in each online job fair.

HOW TO ATTEND

You can register for the two-day fair on Feb. 16 and 17 with this link. Before you create an account, you’ll need to:

Click on the “register” button

Fill out your information, including your name and a valid email address

Upload your resume as a PDF

It starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 5 p.m. Thursday.

You can view the list of potential employers after you register.

Do you have more questions about finding work, your rights as a worker or something else? Ask our Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com or using this form below, and we’ll do our best to look into it.