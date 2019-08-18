Looking At KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:KWS) From All Angles

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:KWS) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of KWS, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a great track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on KWS SAAT SE KGaA here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

KWS's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. KWS appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.31x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

DB:KWS Income Statement, August 18th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that KWS is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 1.1%. KWS has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

DB:KWS Historical Dividend Yield, August 18th 2019 More

