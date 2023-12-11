Looking for last-minute tickets to see Stevie Nicks in Sacramento? Prices start at under $50

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is coming to Sacramento on Tuesday, and there’s still a chance to snag some tickets.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, is performing downtown at the Golden 1 Center. Pop and R&B artist CIL will be joining the stage as the opener.

The concert was initially penned for March.

However, Nicks performance was postponed due to a “COVID illness” within the band, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member released a collection of 121 remastered and new songs called “Complete Studio Albums & Rarities” in July. It includes hits “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” featuring Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and “Edge of Seventeen.”

How much are Stevie Nicks concert tickets?

As of Monday morning, Ticketmaster had standard tickets for Tuesday’s Steve Nicks’ concert on sale starting at $65.50 before fees.

There are some resale tickets available with seating closer to the stage. These go for up to $1,000.

On Vividseats, tickets started at $50 but cost up to $1,611 closer to the stage.

StubHub was selling resale tickets starting at $63. Some tickets cost as much as $5,818, the most expensive option.

SeatGeek also had tickets with prices starting at $43 — the cheapest option available as of Monday — and going up to $2,884.

