'Looking at less than an inch': Snowstorm once heading toward Ohio now moving eastward

The snow storm that's been heading toward Ohio all week suddenly seems to be a bust.

Children and teens eager to sled now might have to wait until the middle of next week for hefty snowfall.

That depends on if the precipitation and perfect temperatures both reach the Buckeye State at the same time, according to Karen Clark, a meteorologist who works in the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

When that might happen is up to Mother Nature.

But it does have to snow at some point, right?

"I think it probably will," Clark said. "We've started off very warm, but as the winter goes on, I think that the potential will still remain for us to have some accumulating snow."

Calvin Boggs of Smithville cleans his windshield before leaving home Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, an anticipated heavy snowfall will not happen in the area this weekend.

'Probably just a dusting of snow'

Saturday's snow appears to be heading toward Pennsylvania and the East Coast.

"Areas up to New York and to Boston, I think, are where they're probably going to see the better potential for snow this weekend," Clark said.

Ohio will still be cold with highs statewide in the mid 30s each day through Monday, and lows several degrees below freezing.

There will still be some snow in the Buckeye State, but only barely for some areas. The heaviest Ohio snowfalls will be close to the state's border with Pennsylvania.

"We're looking at less than an inch for everybody," Clark said. "Those toward Mansfield and west of there, probably just a dusting of snow."

If it does snow in Ohio this weekend, it will probably happen Saturday morning.

"It still may be flurrying through the afternoon Saturday," Clark said. "For the most part, we're thinking anything that would stick would probably be in the morning."

'We could catch some snow'

Winter lovers shouldn't give up hope yet, because another opportunity for snow is on the horizon.

"We do have another system coming that we're watching," Clark said. "It's still a little bit far out, but next Tuesday into Wednesday we have a a wet system coming."

As of Thursday afternoon, statewide highs for Tuesday and Wednesday were projected to be in the 40s, which is a little too warm for snow.

"It looks like it's primarily going to be rain," Clark said.

Lows those nights, though, will be below freezing.

"We could catch some snow before the temperatures warm up too much," Clark said. "We will be watching Tuesday night for a chance of snow."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Chance of snow in Ohio drops this weekend as storm blows eastward