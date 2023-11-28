Looking for live Christmas trees? Here's where to find them in the Pensacola area

Christmas time is officially here, which means it's time to throw up the tree and decorations.

A Christmas tree shortage last year led to many people buying up trees as soon as they could. While there's no shortage this year, supplies are still tight and people are recommended to buy early again.

Here's where you can grab a fresh Christmas tree in Pensacola.

Bailey's Produce & Nursery

Address : 4301 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola

Hours : Trees are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Available : Douglas fir, Fraser fir, noble fir, Concolors, Black Hill spruce and more

Cost : Depends on size and fullness, ranges from $29 to $599.

More info: 850-332-5959 or check the Bailey's Produce Facebook page.

Fish River Christmas Tree Farm

Address : 13982 Woodhaven Dairy Road, Summerdale, Alabama

Hours : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., now through Dec. 23

Available : Virginia Pine, Leyland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Blue Ice and Murray Cypress are trees that were grown on the farm and are available for harvest. Pre-cut trees include Fraser Fir and Noble Fir.

Cost : $69+

More info: You can find more info by calling 251-988-8114, emailing fishrivertrees@gulftel.com or visiting them online at fishrivertrees.com.

Maphis Nursery and Tree Farm

Address : 1534 Orange Hill Road, Chipley, Florida

Hours : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday

Available : Frasier Firs, Carolina Sapphire (Arizona cypress) and Thuja Green Giant arborvitae

Cost : Prices vary depending on size.

More info: 850-638-8243 or visit them on social media.

Pensacola Seed & Garden

Address : 4915 Mobile Highway in Pensacola, 6111 W. Nine Mile Road

Hours : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Available : Frasier, Blue Spruce, Black Hill Spruce and Douglas Fir

Cost : Prices vary depending on size.

More info: 850-456-8904 or visit the Pensacola Seed & Garden Instagram page

Pensacola Optimist Club Christmas Trees

Address : Hitzman Optimist Park, 3221 Langley Ave.

Hours : 4-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Available : Fraser Firs

Cost : $45+

More info: 850-525-8727 or visit them on social media

Gulf Breeze Optimist Club Christmas Trees

Address : 100 Daniel Drive, Gulf Breeze (located at the Gulf Breeze High School sports field)

Hours : 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Available : Fraser Firs

Cost : Cost varies depending on the size of the tree

More info: Visit gulfbreezeoptimistclub.org

Lowe's

Addresses: 1201 Airport Blvd., 4301 W. Fairfield Drive and 777 W. Nine Mile Road

Hours: After Thanksgiving the hours will be Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Available: Fraser Fir, Noble Fir and Douglas Fir trees

Cost: Starting at $27.98

More info: Go to Lowe's website and type in the ZIP code of your local Lowe's to see what is in stock.

When is the best time to get a fresh Christmas tree?

The experience of buying a fresh Christmas tree is nearly impossible to match with even the most expensive artificial trees, but it comes with a greater cost: maintenance. And that maintenance begins as soon as you decide when you’re going to buy a Christmas tree.

Buying one too early runs the risk of prolonged exposure to something happening to the tree prior to Christmas, including outright dying. Even well watered trees will eventually dry up, so the best time to purchase a fresh Christmas tree is around the beginning of December, according to most sources.

How to care for a fresh Christmas tree

The National Christmas Tree Association provides some great tips on how to properly care for a fresh Christmas tree to ensure it lasts to the big day.

Make a fresh cut — perpendicular to the stem axis — to remove about a ½-inch thick disk of wood from the base of the trunk.

Use a stand with an adequate water-holding capacity. Stands should provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter.

Place the tree in water as soon as possible. Don't bruise the cut surface or get it dirty.

Check the stand daily to make sure the water level does not go below the base of the tree. With many stands, there still can be water in the stand even though the tree's base is no longer submerged in water.

Keep trees away from major sources of heat such as fireplaces, heaters, heat vents and direct sunlight. Lowering the room temperature will slow the drying process, resulting in less water consumption each day.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Fresh Christmas trees in Pensacola: Where to get them plus tips