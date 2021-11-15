Looking for a local bakery that makes a tasty pie?
Brian can help. He’s in Mayville with the woman behind some seriously craveable pies from Sweat Peas Pies.
Brian can help. He’s in Mayville with the woman behind some seriously craveable pies from Sweat Peas Pies.
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty ImagesThere’s nothing like waking up after a boozy night out with a pounding headache only to realize that you lost something valuable along the night before. That’s a lesson a seventh century CE inhabitant of Yavne, Israel, seems to have learned the hard way. Archeologists excavating a Byzantine era site unearthed a valuable and remarkably beautiful gold and purple stoned ring from the environs of a large factory that produced white wine. Worst of all, scientists sp
You can set and forget these cozy soups—just let the slow cooker do all the work. These dishes are packed with protein, veggies and whole grains, so you know they'll fit into a well-balanced Mediterranean-diet eating plan. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup and Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup are easy to make and offer warming comfort with every bite.
This year, the Hershey Company is celebrating Thanksgiving with its largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup ever sold, a limited-edition pie-sized treat. The post Reese’s Largest Peanut Butter Cup Ever Is a Pie-Sized Treat appeared first on Nerdist.
Upgrade Thanksgiving classics this year with the best recipes from the TODAY Food All Star chefs.
Cornbread is a staple side for many Thanksgiving tables, but this inventive recipe flips the classic on its head with a crisp, savory and spicy twist. Atlanta food blogger and personal chef Demetra Overton shared her delicious jalapeño, bacon cornbread recipe with "Good Morning America" just in time for turkey day. Overton, who has been cooking since she was 10 years old, studied to become a chef at the Institute of Culinary Education and, after becoming a mother, launched a blog and personal chef service, Sweet Savant.
Some dishes can be made up to a week before Thanksgiving, so you can start working towards a stress-free holiday sooner than you'd think.
We love bread. Baguettes, pull-apart bread, country loaves, sourdough boules, you name it. But there is one problem we encounter on a tragically regular basis: bread goes bad quickly, sometimes before we can eat it. If you have a small household or just don’t eat bread that often, it can be hard to finish a […]
Trust me, you can actually follow this.View Entire Post ›
Your Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup just got super-sized. The Hershey (HSY) Company, the candy and snack giant behind the Reese’s brand of cups and other treats, is rolling out a 3.4-pound version of the peanut butter-and-chocolate favorite to time with the Thanksgiving holiday. Indeed, the company is not referring to it as a “cup,” but rather a Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie — one that Hershey officials say is intended to be divvied into 48 servings with 160 calories per slice.
Plus, just in time for the holidays, get many of the best pies delivered right to your front door.
Fast-food menus are crowded with hefty breakfast sandwiches and sugary donuts—making it no easy feat to navigate past them all to find a healthier choice. “Ideally, your breakfast should have som...
Fall is synonymous with baking season, and there’s no better time of year to bake with fresh produce, warm spices and comforting ingredients. We’re talking...
This sweet potato casserole is the perfect make-ahead side.
Cooking Thanksgiving this year? Buy these tools now—roasting pans, casserole dishes and meat thermometers—before they sell out and to avoid delays.
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast. Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner?
Martha Stewart has blessed us once again with a mouth-watering, decadent dessert that’s guaranteed to wow our holiday guests. The queen of all things cooking and organization has once again put her take on a classic, All-American dish, and made it somehow even better. Stewart just shared a genius new take on the cherry pie: […]
This is the quintessential recipe for beef stew with red wine. Jacques Pépin's mother served it at her restaurant, Le Pélican, where she made it with tougher cuts of meat.
Lovina begins her day at 4 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. - showcasing a very busy day.
What makes a pie a pie? If we want to get specific, a pie features some sort of relatively shallow crust, as well as a filling. A pie is also typically circular, although there are certainly exceptions. If you think about it that way, a Reese’s peanut butter cup is... essentially a tiny pie, no? With that in mind, picture a nine-inch Reese’s peanut butter cup. Now, that’s a pie—and it’s hitting the market this year in the form of Reese’s “Thanksgiving Pie.”
Power bowls, Buddha bowls, grain bowls. You’ve heard about them, but what are they? Essentially full meals made in a single dish.