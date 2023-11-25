Looking for local lights displays? Find holiday light displays in Delaware using our map

We called for Delaware Clark Griswolds and Delaware Online/The News Journal received several locations of homes decorated with holiday lights for inclusion on our new map.

This is the first year the news organization partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware to create a map and support the organization.

To submit your spectacular display today, fill out the form below. If it does not display, you can use this link. The cost to be listed on our holiday lights map is $15.

Delaware Online/The News Journal's Needy Family Fund will match up to $5,000 of donations. So the more houses we have on the map, the more we're helping our neighbors in need. Donations can be made without inclusion on the map.

