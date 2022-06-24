He was looking for his lost rooster. What he found is now a police matter in Florida

A man looking for his lost rooster made a chilling discovery Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

In a Wednesday news conference, police spokesman Mike Jachles said that a local man was out looking for the bird in an empty lot around 6 p.m. when he “stumbled” upon something “sticking out of the dirt.”

The man kicked it, saw it was a human skull, and called 911. Investigators arrived the following morning, including a homicide detective, medical examiner and a team of forensic anthropologists from Florida Gulf Coast University, near Fort Myers.

Digging with hand tools in the shallow dirt, they discovered even more remains, including human arm bones. These folks will be on site for some time, said Jachles, and the low traffic area of the 1400 block of North Sapodilla Avenue is cordoned off.

“It’s too early to tell the gender or if there was any trauma,” he said. “It’s too soon to tell how long the remains have been here. It appears that they were buried.”

Crews continued searching throughout the day and at around 1 p.m. the rest of the skeleton was recovered at the same area, along with some personal items, reports WPTV.

Jachles said the bones were likely there for “a few years.”

