Looking for Lysol spray and Clorox wipes? COVID-19 wiped out disinfectants, but here’s when you can buy again

As the coronavirus locks down more of the country, shelf after shelf of Lysol sprays and Clorox wipes has been picked clean by shoppers preparing for the possibility that they could be quarantined for weeks or months.

Store limits on disinfecting wipes and sprays haven’t slowed the fear-fueled run as households stock up on cleaning products to protect against infection. Neither have eye-popping prices online and off.

In March, sales of aerosol disinfectants jumped 343% and multipurpose cleaners 166% from a year ago, according to research firm Nielsen. And still, people are scouring the internet's vast virtual shelves and local stores for more.

How could something so basic suddenly be so hard to get?

Manufacturers like Clorox were not prepared for skyrocketing demand in a sleepy sector with reliably steady sales that usually only fluctuate during flu season. And, with global supply chains snarled by the coronavirus, they now can’t produce enough inventory to meet that demand, supply chain experts say.

Clorox 4-in-1 Disinfecting Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Spray are among the products that the Environmental Protection Agency says likely protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

“Nobody ever expected this to happen, and they got caught flatfooted,” says Patrick Penfield, professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University. “They don’t have enough ingredients. They don’t have enough capacity.”

With panic buying and stockpiling wiping out cleaning supplies, especially in COVID-19 hot zones, predictably consistent sales of Lysol and Clorox are no longer predictable or consistent, says Bryan Ashenbaum, professor of supply chain and operations management at Miami University in Ohio. “Suddenly,” says Ashenbaum, “Lysol is trendy.”

Clorox, Lysol production in overdrive

Disinfectant products manufacturers say they are rushing to churn out as much as they can as quickly as they can.

Clorox, which sells disinfecting wipes, bleach, bathroom and multipurpose cleaners, is “making as many products as possible,” Linda Rendle, who runs the company’s cleaning business, said in a video distributed by Clorox.

Reckitt Benckiser Group, maker of Lysol, says it’s experiencing “unprecedented and accelerated demand” for Lysol disinfectant products. “This demand is clearly having an impact on our retailers’ inventory levels,” the company said in a statement to USA TODAY. Its CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, told the Wall Street Journal this week, Reckitt Benckiser is narrowing its product lineup so it can crank out disinfectant cleaners faster.

Mandy Ciccarella, spokeswoman for P&G Home Care, says the shortage of Microban 24 is a “temporary situation” and the company is “working diligently to ensure we can continue to serve our consumers and meet demand in the middle of a highly dynamic situation.”

But, say supply chain experts, there is only so much capacity disinfectant makers can or are willing to add for fear of creating a glut when panic buying subsides.

When will you be able to buy Lysol, Clorox again?

So if you are out of Lysol wipes and Clorox spray, are you out of luck? Not at all, says Tom Derry, CEO of the Institute for Supply Management. But you won't be able to easily buy them again until summer.

“It’s not like we can just turn on capacity in this country and all of the sudden, if there is a 40% demand spike, produce at that level,” Derry says.

