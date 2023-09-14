Looking for marathons in the Boise area? Here are some upcoming races to sign up for

As summer comes to an end, the fall season welcomes indoor football watch parties and holiday activities. But runners seeking outdoor races can still find plenty of them coming to the Boise area.

Boise runners may be most familiar with the Race to Robie Creek held in the spring, or the Boise Marathon that typically happens in October. The Boise Marathon won’t be held this year, the Go Agency, the company that organized the race since 2019, told the Idaho Statesman by email.

Registration for Idaho Running Day, this Saturday, is closed, but here is a list of other options if you’re searching for more races in the fall.

St. Luke’s FitOne

This race consists of three different events organized by St. Luke’s to inspire healthier living through activities families can enjoy together. It includes a 5-kilometer, 10K and half-marathon that will begin in front of the Idaho Capitol building and finish at Ann Morrison Park. Register before prices increase at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.

Race day: Half-Marathon starts at 7:15 a.m., 10K starts at 7:30 a.m., and 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Registration: $35 for the half-marathon; $45 for the 10K; $35 for the 5K

City of Trees ‘Ring of Fire — Solar Eclipse’ Marathon

The City of Trees Marathon is themed around the solar eclipse visible in Idaho since 2012. The race consists of four options, from the full marathon to the 5K. The City of Trees Marathon website advises participants to be aware of trail conditions in case of potential flooding near the Greenbelt because of the unpredictability of the Boise River. Registration closes 8 p.m. Oct. 13.

Race day: Marathon starts at 8 a.m., half-marathon starts at 9 a.m., 10K starts at 9:30 a.m., and 5K starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Registration: $105 for the marathon; $85 for the half-marathon; $65 for the 10K; and $55 for the 5K

SueB 5K and 3K SueB Stroll for Every-Body

This event is held in memory of Susan Elain Brubaker Newby, who died in 2008 from a horseback riding accident, according to the SueB race’s website. Family members later discovered she was a victim of domestic abuse and turned to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA), a Boise-based advocacy group that supports survivors of domestic violence, WCA said on the race website.

The race, which starts at Julia Davis Park, allows participants to learn about the WCA through a scavenger hunt, and race dollars will support a fund that helps the WCA maintain its services. Registration is currently open and will close the day of the race.

Race day: 5K starts at 12 p.m., and 3K starts at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Registration: $25 for the 5K; $10 for the 3K

ID run for resilience Ostomy 5K

The run is organized to raise awareness about ostomy, a surgery that can be used to treat digestive or urinary problems. All proceeds will be donated to the United Ostomy Associations of America charity. The event will be held at Ann Morrison Park at the Old Timer’s Pavilion. Registration is currently open until race day, but requested shirt sizes are not guaranteed.

Race day: 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Registration: $20

Shade of Pink 5K Race and Fun Run

This annual fun run is hosted by the Rock and Armor Foundation in coordination with Shades of Pink, a breast cancer support group. This event in Meridian offers both a 5K race and a short, 1.5-mile fun run. Registration is currently open until the day of the race.

Race Day: 5K starts at 9 a.m., and 1.5-mile Fun Run will start shortly after on Saturday, Oct. 7

Registration: $35

Sharon’s Ride. Run. Walk. 2023

This event, which starts at Julia Davis Park, is organized by the Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho to spread awareness about epilepsy. Three races will take place, and they’re open to participants of all ages. According to the Epilepsy Foundation website, this race is dedicated to Sharon Rosenfield, a nurse and teacher, who advocated helmet safety and services for those with epilepsy. Registration closes at 8 a.m. Oct. 14.

Race day: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Registration: $25

YMCA Halloween Monster Mile & Freaky 5K Presented by Micron

This run before Halloween is hosted by the YMCA and is open to participants of all ages. Runners are encouraged to wear their costumes, and prizes will be given to those with the best costume. The Monster Mile will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the Freaky Fast 5K will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Micron’s campus in Boise on the Greenbelt. Registration will remain open until race day.

Race day: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Registration: $25 for youth early bird (until Sept. 30); $30 for youth registration (Oct. 1-27); $30 for adult early bird (until Sept. 30); $35 for adult registration: (Oct. 1-27); $40 for on-site registration

Pleasant View Turkey Trot 5K

The event will be held at Pleasant View Elementary in Meridian. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and consists of two races. Registration is currently open, and prices will increase after 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15.

Race Day: 5K starts at 9:30 a.m., 1K starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Registration: $30 for the 5K; $18 for the 1K

Turkey Day 5K

A family fun run will be held in front of City Hall and the Idaho Capitol building. The 2023 Turkey Day 5K Caldwell will also take place and begin in downtown Caldwell in support of the Boise Rescue Mission, a nonprofit providing homeless services, and other local charities. Registration for both locations are open until the day of the race.

Race Day: 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23

Registration: $39.50 for ages 13 and over; $18 for ages 12 and under