Looking for a Memorial Day TV deal? Save $400 on this LG OLED smart TV that we love

Memorial Day 2022 is here! If you’ve been wading through mattress and furniture deals hoping for a really good Memorial Day TV sale, Reviewed has you covered. We found one of our favorite smart TVs on sale for $400 off. You'll want to tune in to these savings.

If you want to buy a TV that offers deep blacks and true-to-life detail and color, you’ll be wanting to invest in an OLED TV. One of the most affordable OLED models on the market today is LG’s OLED A1 48-inch 4K Smart TV. It is available for $796.99 at Amazon right now—the lowest price that we’ve ever seen it sold for.

After putting the 48-inch version of the LG A1 through its paces at our audio/video test lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Reviewed’s Michael Desjardin said that this TV would be a good fit for anyone who demands wide viewing angles and perfect black tones. Its 4K display offers HDR, Dolby Vision and HLG support, with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Dolby Atmos audio will make any content you pair this television with sound amazing and with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit baked into it, the LG A1 is ready to take verbal commands and integrate with the rest of your smart home.

It’s worth noting, however, that the LG A1’s OLED panel is a little dim. While this won’t present a problem on movie night, anyone trying to watch it or play a little PS5 in a well-lit room might not have the best experience. But, for the right TV aficionado, at such a low price, the LG A1 could be one of the best Memorial Day TV deals for you.

