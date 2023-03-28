SO looking for men charged in pursuit after drug probe

Mar. 28—The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking two local men in connection with an incident from last week.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance on known drug-activity locations in Pulaski County on Tuesday, March 21, about mid-afternoon around 1 p.m.

Detective Tan Hudson was in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue, watching for a vehicle to turn onto Murphy Avenue. While in the parking lot, Hudson observed a suspected drug deal in a vehicle beside his, according to the sheriff's office. Detective Lt. Daryl Kegley and an agent with the drug task force arrived to assist.

Detectives observed a female exit a pickup truck and enter into a Dodge Charger. The female exited a short time later and re-entered the pickup truck.

When the pickup truck exited the parking lot, Kegley began following the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon searching the occupant of the vehicle, a small amount of heroin was recovered, according to the sheriff's office.

While Kegley was on the stop, Hudson attempted a stop of the Dodge Charger, still located in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store. Hudson approached the vehicle, where he observed a syringe in the hand of the passenger, according to the sheriff's office.

Hudson attempted to remove the driver, but in the process, the driver put the vehicle in drive, fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff's office, which stated that the vehicle drove to the back of the business, narrowly avoiding hitting an employee of the Dollar General Store.

The vehicle left the parking lot area, going airborne into a field behind the Dollar General Store, where the vehicle became disabled. Both occupants fled on foot into a wooded area behind the store, according to the sheriff's office. A rock embankment made pursuit difficult for law enforcement.

Multiple law enforcement officers converged to the area to assist in locating the suspects. A short time later, detectives were notified a vehicle was being reported stolen on Crane Road.

Detectives began searching for the vehicle and located the car abandoned, at a business on Murphy Avenue. Detectives searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The vehicle was released back to the owner.

Through the investigation, Hudson discovered the identity of the suspects. The driver was identified as Gregory Coots, 28, of Somerset and the passenger was identified as Jonothon Ramey, 38, of Bronston.

Coots is wanted on the following charges:

—First-Degree Fleeing and Evading (Motor Vehicle)

—First-Degree Fleeing and Evading (on Foot)

—Failure to Maintain Insurance

—Theft by Unlawful Taking $1,000 — $10,000 (Motor Vehicle)

—Theft by Unlawful Taking under $1,000

—First-Degree Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

—Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Ramey is wanted for the following:

—Warrant for Probation Violation

—First-Degree Fleeing and Evading (on Foot)

—Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

The case remains under investigation by Detective Tan Hudson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division. The Pulaski County Narcotics Division was assisted in the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Ferguson Police Department, Burnside Police Department, Somerset Police Department, and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.

Sheriff Bobby Jones warns that if one sees these wanted suspects, contact Pulaski 911 for a Law Enforcement Officer. Do not attempt to make contact with them. Anyone with information about these individuals, drug activity, or any crime contact the sheriff's tip line at 606-679-8477 and can remain anonymous, or leave a tip at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.