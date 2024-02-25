Looking Out: When we misread the weather

Every Saturday morning, a few of us gather to take a bicycle ride. This has been going on for years. Typically, we ride into the wind to another town, have breakfast, lots of coffee, talk a lot, and then, taking another route, return home after logging 25 or 30 miles.

Weather is an issue.

Friday evening, someone will look at the weather forecast for the next day and send out an email to the others.

Jim Whitehouse

“Wind out of the southwest, 25 degrees going up to 40. No rain or snow, but cloudy,” Is the message I send out this time.

One by one, the others respond.

“I’m riding,” says L.P. Fattire. “But the wind is going to be out of the east, the temperature will be 22 degrees when we start and only going up to 35. Partly cloudy.”

“You guys are nuts! I’ll come in my car and meet you for breakfast,” writes Sergio, who is a Brazilian and thinks that riding a bike in the winter is a mistake. We consider the source — he also thinks January is the middle of summer, June is winter, and football is played with a round ball.

“By the way, the wind will be out of the north and it’ll be a steady 30 degrees all morning, with fog,” he adds.

“I’m riding too,” says Dr. Routemeister. “The wind will be out of the south, it’ll be 35 degrees and there’s a chance of snow.”

The next morning we meet. It is 16 degrees, there is no wind, and the sun is shining.

At breakfast, L.P. Fattire, Dr. Routemeister and I are joined by Sergio and Dr. Ciderman, who drove there together.

“We really need to do something about this weather reporting,” I say. “We all had different reports and they were all wrong.”

“I could have told you that,” says Dr. Ciderman. “The report I looked at was spot-on.”

“Why didn’t you tell us last night?” says Dr. Routemeister. “I would have worn warmer gloves.”

“I was busy reorganizing my sock drawer,” says Ciderman.

In the afternoon, I walk out to my mailbox. My neighbor Coffdrop drives up the road and stops to chat. The wind is howling and it is starting to snow.

“How was your ride this morning?” he asks.

“Cold but fun,” I say. “We saw lots of deer and sandhill cranes.”

“Nice!” he says. “I hope you dressed warmly.”

“The weather reports were all wrong,” I say, knowing that Coffdrop is a professional weather forecaster. “I blame you for my cold toes.”

“Hey, it’s weather,” he says, holding up his thumb and forefinger, with the tiniest gap between. “The difference between an accurate forecast and a bad one depends on so many factors, and one little bitty change can throw the whole model off.”

“It’s still your fault,” I say with a grin, taking my hat off and shaking the snow off the crown. “And, while I’m at it, I also blame you for El Niño. And global warming.”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” he says. “Blame the messenger.”

I put my hat back on, pulling the flaps down over my ears, and Coffdrop drives off.

“IT’S ALL YOUR FAULT!” I holler as he rolls up his window.

The next week when I send out the bike-ride-email, I look at seven different weather forecasts and average the results.

On paper, it looks like a beautiful morning for a ride. It isn’t.

Afterward, it takes an hour to dry my clothes after getting caught in the rain.

I’d blame Coffdrop but he’s out of town.

He went to Arizona.

— Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Looking Out: When we misread the weather