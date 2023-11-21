Looking to move in California? These 10 counties had the cheapest house prices last month

From September to October, the median home sales price in California dropped from nearly $843,000 to $840,000, according to to the most recent data collected from the California Association of Realtors.

Prices for a California single-family home have risen almost $90,000 since the beginning of the year, but October prices show a decline of almost $20,000 from data collected in August.

The Bay Area remains the most expensive region to buy a house with a median home sales price of more than $2 million in San Mateo County. However, some counties, including three in the Central Valley, have a median below the average.

Here’s how the association ranked California’s counties by their October median home sales prices:

The 10 cheapest areas to buy a house in California

1. Lassen County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $247,500

Region: Northern California

2. Siskiyou County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $295,000

Region: Northern California

3. Del Norte County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $307,500

Region: Northern California

4. Trinity County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $320,000

Region: Northern California

5. Tulare County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $358,500

Region: Central Valley

6. Kings County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $360,000

Region: Central Valley

7. Glenn County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $363,000

Region: Central Valley

8. Tehama County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $370,000

Region: Northern California

9. Plumas County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $385,250

Region: Northern California

10. Shasta County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $389,500

Region: Northern California

The most expensive areas to buy a house in California

In October, these five California counties had the most expensive median homes sales prices:

San Mateo County - $2,100,000 Santa Clara County - $1,805,000 Marin County - $1,712,500 San Francisco County - $1,650,000 Santa Barbara County - $1,370,000

Other counties

Sacramento County had a median sales price of $550,000

Merced County hit $392,750

Fresno County had a median of $410,000

And Stanislaus County was $460,000

San Luis Obispo County was at $887,620

