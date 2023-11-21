Looking to move in California? These 10 counties had the cheapest house prices last month
From September to October, the median home sales price in California dropped from nearly $843,000 to $840,000, according to to the most recent data collected from the California Association of Realtors.
Prices for a California single-family home have risen almost $90,000 since the beginning of the year, but October prices show a decline of almost $20,000 from data collected in August.
The Bay Area remains the most expensive region to buy a house with a median home sales price of more than $2 million in San Mateo County. However, some counties, including three in the Central Valley, have a median below the average.
Here’s how the association ranked California’s counties by their October median home sales prices:
The 10 cheapest areas to buy a house in California
1. Lassen County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $247,500
Region: Northern California
2. Siskiyou County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $295,000
Region: Northern California
3. Del Norte County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $307,500
Region: Northern California
4. Trinity County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $320,000
Region: Northern California
5. Tulare County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $358,500
Region: Central Valley
6. Kings County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $360,000
Region: Central Valley
7. Glenn County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $363,000
Region: Central Valley
8. Tehama County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $370,000
Region: Northern California
9. Plumas County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $385,250
Region: Northern California
10. Shasta County
Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $389,500
Region: Northern California
The most expensive areas to buy a house in California
In October, these five California counties had the most expensive median homes sales prices:
San Mateo County - $2,100,000
Santa Clara County - $1,805,000
Marin County - $1,712,500
San Francisco County - $1,650,000
Santa Barbara County - $1,370,000
Other counties
Sacramento County had a median sales price of $550,000
Merced County hit $392,750
Fresno County had a median of $410,000
And Stanislaus County was $460,000
San Luis Obispo County was at $887,620
For a full list, click here.
