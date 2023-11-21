Looking to move in California? These 10 counties had the cheapest house prices last month

Angela Rodriguez
·2 min read

From September to October, the median home sales price in California dropped from nearly $843,000 to $840,000, according to to the most recent data collected from the California Association of Realtors.

Prices for a California single-family home have risen almost $90,000 since the beginning of the year, but October prices show a decline of almost $20,000 from data collected in August.

The Bay Area remains the most expensive region to buy a house with a median home sales price of more than $2 million in San Mateo County. However, some counties, including three in the Central Valley, have a median below the average.

Here’s how the association ranked California’s counties by their October median home sales prices:

The 10 cheapest areas to buy a house in California

1. Lassen County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $247,500

  • Region: Northern California

2. Siskiyou County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $295,000

  • Region: Northern California

3. Del Norte County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $307,500

  • Region: Northern California

4. Trinity County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $320,000

  • Region: Northern California

5. Tulare County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $358,500

  • Region: Central Valley

6. Kings County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $360,000

  • Region: Central Valley

7. Glenn County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $363,000

  • Region: Central Valley

8. Tehama County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $370,000

  • Region: Northern California

9. Plumas County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $385,250

  • Region: Northern California

10. Shasta County

  • Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $389,500

  • Region: Northern California

The most expensive areas to buy a house in California

In October, these five California counties had the most expensive median homes sales prices:

  1. San Mateo County - $2,100,000

  2. Santa Clara County - $1,805,000

  3. Marin County - $1,712,500

  4. San Francisco County - $1,650,000

  5. Santa Barbara County - $1,370,000

Other counties

  • Sacramento County had a median sales price of $550,000

  • Merced County hit $392,750

  • Fresno County had a median of $410,000

  • And Stanislaus County was $460,000

  • San Luis Obispo County was at $887,620

For a full list, click here.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

