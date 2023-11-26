Looking Out: The mystery of the yard holes

Critters abound.

Every day, my beloved wife Marsha and I look out at our yard to see what’s moving.

Our bird feeder gets lots of business. We see dozens of species of birds, and plenty of squirrels. Fox squirrels, gray squirrels (most of which are black in our area), red squirrels, chipmunks, woodchucks, raccoons, and plenty of deer. Mice and rabbits. Toads, frogs, turtles, and snakes.

Turkeys wander through now and then. There are lots of ground mole tunnels. Now and then a hawk visits, and we’ve seen bald eagles, geese, sandhill cranes and buzzards flying overhead. We even saw a tropical limpkin flying overhead one day.

Jim Whitehouse

But now I’m mystified. Every morning for the past few days I have found holes dug in the lawn under the bird feeder.

At first, they were little holes. Then, all of a sudden, there were bigger holes with chunks of sod ringing the holes. This morning, there was a hole the size of a basketball. I needed a shovel to fill it in and level it.

Now and then I mount a trail camera in the backyard, aimed down a deer trail coming out of the woods to see what’s going on. These things are really fun. It has a motion sensor and snaps photos and videos of whatever moves past. It has infrared capability so it works just as well at night as during the daylight hours.

Last week, I put it up for a couple of days and got a great video of a doe coming up to the camera and touching her nose on the lens. It is the first time I’ve ever looked into deer nostrils. A couple of times I’ve captured blurry images of fast-moving coyotes running through the night.

This evening, I’m going to aim it at our bird feeder to see who is digging holes.

At first, I suspected it might be a skunk because of the small cone-shaped holes so typical of those beautiful animals. “They’re digging for grubs,” I said to Marsha.

This morning’s huge hole exceeded the normal excavations of a hungry skunk, unless it is the world’s biggest skunk.

“Marsha?” I say as she prepares her breakfast.

“Yes?”

“You haven’t been digging holes in the yard have you?”

“No, dear, I haven’t been digging holes in the yard.”

“It must be a bear,” I say.

We’ve not had bears in our yard. One guy I talked to is convinced that Bigfoot lives in the woods near our house, but so far nobody I’ve talked to has seen such a critter. There are beavers, muskrats and otters in the river near our house, but they wouldn’t wander far from the water to bother digging holes in my yard.

Could it possibly be something more exotic, like an escaped hippopotamus or an Australian dingo? Not likely.

Do bobcats dig holes? I’ve read that they are making a comeback in lower Michigan. I’d love to snag a photo of a bobcat and I’d gladly fill in the holes it may dig in the yard.

“I’ll bet it’s a woodchuck,” says Marsha, looking out at the fresh dirt under the feeder. “They dig, and we know they’re around here.”

We look up the diet of woodchucks. They are vegetarians. There are no goodies growing under our bird feeder, and all the spilled seeds are on the ground or in the bellies of the dozens of squirrels that feast on them every day.

Time — and hopefully the trail camera — will solve the mystery. Or not.

Either way, it will be a pleasant mystery to ponder, until the holes become big enough for me to fall into.

— Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Looking Out: The mystery of the yard holes