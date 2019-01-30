Looking At Navin Fluorine International Limited (NSE:NAVINFLUOR) From All Angles

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Navin Fluorine International Limited (NSE:NAVINFLUOR) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. NAVINFLUOR is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a a strong history of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Navin Fluorine International here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

Over the past year, NAVINFLUOR has grown its earnings by 32%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, NAVINFLUOR also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 19%. This is an optimistic signal for the future. NAVINFLUOR is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that NAVINFLUOR manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. NAVINFLUOR appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 13.02x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:NAVINFLUOR Income Statement Export January 30th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, NAVINFLUOR is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.2%.

NSEI:NAVINFLUOR Historical Dividend Yield January 30th 19 More

