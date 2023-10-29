Looking Out: Nothing to be afraid of … or is there?

“Life is full of coincidences,” says my beloved wife, Marsha.

“Yes it is,” says Babs.

“He’s afraid of you, you know,” says Babs’ loving husband CBB, who is looking right at me.

“Me? Who’s afraid of me?” I ask. “I’m a pussycat.”

“Our new dentist,” he says.

“Your dentist is afraid of me?” I say. “And what does that have to do with coincidences? And why is your new dentist afraid of me?”

“He’s afraid you’ll write about him in your newspaper column,” says CBB. “And embarrass him.”

“He’s probably safe,” I say.

Marsha and I are visiting CBB and Babs in their new home, 150 miles away.

“Who’s your new dentist?” asks Marsha.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“His name is Doctor and he knew you years ago. A high school friend of your kids. You sold him his first car,” says CBB.

“No kidding!” I say. “I remember him very well. A really good kid.”

“Then why is he afraid of you?” asks Babs.

“Search me,” I say. “I can’t remember anything that he did that would embarrass him, except for the time he … Well, never mind. Or the time he and … Oh, forget it.”

Marsha laughs, “Remember the time the kids all got together and … I just forgot what I was going to say.”

“Come on!” says Babs. “You’ve got to give us some dirt on him, so we can use it next time he does a root canal or something painful.”

“No,” I say. “Let sleeping dogs lie. Don’t ever say anything bad about another person unless she or he is a congressperson. Your new dentist isn’t a member of Congress is he?”

“No,” says CBB. “But if he decides to run, I’d vote for him. He’s a really good guy.”

“I agree,” I say. “I’d vote for him too, unless he’s become a liar and a knucklehead, and I doubt that he has.”

“No, he hasn’t,” says Babs. “Except for saying, ‘It won’t hurt.’”

“He’s never hurt me,” says CBB.

“I was kidding,” says Babs. “He’s never hurt me either, but dentist jokes are mandatory.”

“A politician, a dentist and a lawyer walk into a bar together, and the bartender says, ‘Is this some kind of joke?’” I say.

“Ha!” says CBB.

“I don’t get it,” says Babs.

“You would if you had ever been a dentist or a lawyer,” says Marsha. “If you had been a politician, you still wouldn’t get it.”

“You can give him a message, straight from my heart,” I say. “I try very hard not to say anything hurtful about anyone in my newspaper columns, except maybe members of Congress and other people who deserve it.”

“Small comfort,” says CBB. “But I’ll tell him.”

“Good. And tell him he owes me $1,000 for keeping my mouth shut.”

“I think he was kidding when he said he’s afraid of you,” says Babs.

“I’m kidding about him owing me $1,000,” I say. “So we’re even.”

“We still need embarrassing stories about him in case we need root canals,” says CBB.

“Sorry,” I say. “I’m sure I speak for Marsha as well when I say our lips are sealed. I think it was Abraham Lincoln or Shakespeare who said, ‘Never ever be mean to a dentist, unless he goes for a bicuspid or joins Congress.’”

Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Jim Whitehouse: Nothing to be afraid of … or is there?