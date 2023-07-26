Looking at the Ole Miss running back room heading into the 2023 season

Jul. 26—OXFORD — There's no doubt who the key cog in Ole Miss' prolific rushing attack will be this fall.

After a historic freshman season that saw him rush for a single-season school record 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, Quinshon Judkins returns in 2023 as one of the premier backs in college football.

Judkins is a preseason first-team All-SEC selection this year — he was first-team all-conference last season as well after leading the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns — and is on nearly every All-American list. His rushing yardage total was seventh nationally last season while his touchdown tally was tied for 10th.

Judkins had eight games with at least 100 rushing yards in 2022 and two with at least 200 yards. Other than the Rebels' win at Vanderbilt, Judkins never had less than 87 rushing yards in a game. He also scored at least one touchdown in 10 of the team's 13 games. He led the SEC with 274 carries, a number that ranked eighth nationally.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has had high-usage players before — Heisman Trophy winning running back Derrick Henry had 395 carries in 2015 at Alabama with Kiffin as offensive coordinator. Kiffin believes Judkins could be that type of player for the Rebels should the need arise.

"Pretty amazing for a true freshman to be able to carry more than everybody in the SEC. So, (he's) kind of done that, not to the extent (of Henry) — Derrick's, I think, all-time SEC leading carries that year," Kiffin said. "But, I think if we have to, he could do it."

Ole Miss ranked third nationally with 256.6 rushing yards per game in 2022, and Judkins' 120.5 yards per game ranked 11th among all players.

Gone, however, is Judkins' running mate Zach Evans, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Evans began his career at TCU and was one of the Rebels' most sought-after transfer portal pieces last year. Despite battling injuries, Evans ran for 936 yards and nine touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry.

The Rebels lost Kentrel Bullock in the transfer portal, as the Columbia, Mississippi native transferred to South Alabama after amassing 89 rushing yards over three seasons.

Also gone is Isaiah Woullard, who ran for 428 yards in 2018 but had a combined 44 rushing yards over the last four seasons.

The Rebels do return veteran help in the backfield, however, in the form of Ulysses Bentley IV. Bentley broke his wrist last season and finished the year with just 73 yards on 16 carries. But the SMU transfer has an impressive resume, having rushed for 1,559 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Mustangs. He rushed for a career-best 913 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.

Ole Miss also adds talented freshman running back Kedrick Reescano, a four-star recruit and the No. 283 prospect in the ESPN 300. Reescano is listed at 6-feet, 210 pounds. The Texas native ran for 1,849 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior at New Caney High School.

